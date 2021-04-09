A Carrollton native, Mary L. Brown-Wilson has run a long gamut of some of life’s most unenviable experiences: molestation, spousal abuse, drug addiction, arrest, etc.
None of that, however, has kept her down permanently. And what do you do when you earn the tag of a survivor? You write it all down, tell your tale to the masses and see if somebody can draw some inspiration to get through their own tribulations.
Last year, Brown-Wilson’s decade-long plus autobiographical project, “Mary & A-Half: Me Myself & I,” was self-published and made available for sale through Amazon. Most of her life, after leaving Carrollton as a child, was spent in North Carolina.
Brown-Wilson – now living in Cincinnati – kept returning to her home city for family visits, and she has her next one planned for the end of April as part of a small book signing tour.
Brown-Wilson spoke with The Times-Georgian this week, going over every detail she has outlined in her work. She starts out explaining the title. The first half is from a nickname one of her neighbors used to call her all the time. It’s something she said she begged the neighbor to stop doing.
“There’s only one of me,” said Brown-Wilson.
But then there are three words in the second half. She said growing up where she did, there was a lot of fighting among the children for no real reason. When asked about partners she might need in a scuffle, she always replied she didn’t require anyone but “me, myself and I.”
“As I got older, I realized I am those three people,” said Brown-Wilson. “‘Me’ is the meanest one. The ‘I’ is the spoiled one, my way or no way. But ‘myself’ is who I try to be more of now because ‘self’ is who God wants me to be.”
Brown-Wilson said, when she was born in September 1960, her mother worked for the Kilgore family and was with them for 25 years. She said the Kilgores moved to Murphy, North Carolina, and bought an oil company. She said her mother went with them, and for five months was without her five “little” children (three others were grown).
In order for her mother to stay in North Carolina, she said the Kilgores arranged for a house for her and the children.
“One of the movers who came to move us up there started liking my mother,” said Brown-Wilson. “They had a relationship for 26 years. That was the only daddy I really ever had.”
In Murphy, Brown-Wilson said, there were good people but racism was still in the air. Black children had to sit in the balcony of the movie theater, and she couldn’t swim in the public pool until around the age of 11 or 12. It was no joke: her brothers had to walk two miles to a segregated school.
Integration didn’t happen until 1966, but Brown-Wilson said there were no problems in the main school in Murphy, even though the Black and white children had not gone to school together before.
“I’m dark-skinned. My skin is very dark,” she said. “I felt a lot of hurt being dark-skinned because white people didn’t want me … and the Black people thought I was too dark. They made fun of me. They used to call me Mary Black. ‘You so Black, you blue.’ As a child, that did something to me.”
Approaching adulthood, Brown-Wilson gained more confidence in herself. However, things slipped downhill in what she called an abusive 12-year marriage.
Though she escaped that, she found herself alone after a two-year stretch when her mother and step-father both passed away. Brown-Wilson returned to Carrollton – a place she spent summers and made numerous friends – but got caught up in other negative influences like drugs and alcohol.
“I didn’t know anything about cocaine,” she said. “I had childhood friends who were grown. I started going to liquor houses and got introduced to cocaine. From that point, I got addicted to drugs and on cocaine for 11 years.”
Six months into subsequent sobriety, she noticed the sound of chirping birds for the first time in 11 years. Those 11 years had taken her to five cities in three states.
“I was either high or my mind was trying to figuring out how I was going to be high,” said Brown-Wilson.
In October, she will be drug-free for 16 years.
“When I first got sober I had that thought that I would write a book. Since I was raised in the church, during my sicknesses God still walked with me and talked with me. ‘Yeah, Lord, I hear you, but this is where I am. Just protect me. Don’t let nobody hurt me or let me hurt nobody.’”
Not only did she notice birds chirping, she noticed something about the law enforcement officers who arrested her in a sting operation. It made her laugh.
“That’s because you are not police, you are angels in police uniforms,” she explained to them as they wondered what was funny. “God has finally came and got me. I’ve been sober since that day.”
Some other revelations in Brown-Wilson’s book include the one brother she never got along with, but also friends she had for 45 years. There was child molestation also when she was 6 from another neighbor.
“I have to tell on me so I can let you know that whatever it is, it’s time to come in,” she said.
Brown-Wilson currently works as an operator for Honey Baked Ham after being employed at a supermarket for five years. She had conflicts with her then-employers that led to more stress, and she took sick time off and continued writing. She started the project in 2007 and wrote every day for a year. Brown-Wilson returned to “real life” before resuming writing two to three years later. It led her to pray about this book.
“I trusted and believed that it was Him,” she said, because she found she had saved enough money to live with a job for at least a year. “Mary and a Half” was released Sept. 6, 2020. Sept. 6 is her mother’s birthday.
Brown-Wilson now gives 18 to 20 hours a week to Honey Baked Ham, especially during holidays and catering occasions. She said she is ready to “hit the road” and already has done two book signings, one back in Murphy.
With the COVID-19 pandemic easing up, she’s looking for more chances to push the story. Before coming to Carrollton, her plan is to arrange a fall appearance in Chattanooga and make one more return to Murphy to catch those who missed her the previous time.
“I’m planning to get to Carrollton on April 25 or 26. The book signing is going to be May 1,” said Brown-Wilson, who will go from Carroll to Atlanta in hopes of arranging more appearances. “I understand it’s going to be a busy May 1 because they are having Mayfest on the square. I’m having the signing at the Safari Park on Spring Street from noon 'til 4 p.m.”
