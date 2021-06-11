Special to the Times-Georgian
When members of the Carrollton Artist Guild recently gathered for their monthly meeting, they discovered that beautiful flowers and a wide assortment of pollinators had overtaken the lobby of the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
In a series of expert renderings, Monarch butterflies flitted on Milkweed and a terrapin sauntered by. Maypops twisted and blossomed.
These botanical drawings of Linda Fraser turned the glass-walled lobby of the Center into a greenhouse for Southeastern native plants.
Fraser is a botanical artist who specializes in native plants of the Southeastern United States. When she moved to Georgia, she began collecting specimens of plants and soon realized the best way for her to study the plants and learn to recognize them was to draw them.
Over the years, she has created over 100 watercolor and colored pencil paintings of these plants, grouping those found blooming side-by-side in their specific environment. She also “captures the moment in a garden,” including many colorful insects and other critters hiding in or chewing on those plants. In one example, a baby skink and some turtles are seen among the plants in their respective environments.
Fraser has exhibited her drawings at the Southeastern Flower Show at Callaway Gardens, at The Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and at The State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens, as well as created illustrations for the world-famous botanical program at The University of Georgia.
Fraser and her garden were featured on Georgia Public Television in an Earth Day special, “Your World, Your Choice,” and she has illustrated “Gardening ‘Round Atlanta” and “Bird Watch in Georgia.”She has been a board member of Georgia Native Plant Society and The Garden Club of Georgia.
With an almost endless selection of garden plants to choose from, Fraser explained why she is such a big fan of native plants:
“Without any help from mankind, our Southeastern Native Plants have survived for centuries, providing beauty and supporting the insects and wildlife with whom they have evolved,” she said. “They don’t require extra water, or fertilizer or pesticides, and other poisons that harm our water supply. I hope to encourage the use of native plants in our landscapes.”
In her presentation, Fraser also encouraged local gardeners to check out the West Georgia Native Plant Society.
Linda paints only from real live plant specimens, never photographs.
“Because I only paint from real live plants, I often observe insects or critters visiting or hiding in them. This is cause for celebration and I usually include them in the painting as added information about the plant’s pollination or hosting of specific caterpillars.
“Leaf clutter [the detritus on the ground] in a painting can show which trees are above the plant or which other plants may be growing nearby, sharing preferences for light and soil qualities.” These small, but important details can tell the viewer a great deal about the plant.
Scott Foxx, President of the Carrollton Artist Guild said he was pleased with both the audience turnout and the quality of Fraser’s presentation.
“Mrs. Fraser is regional in both geography and her focused content. The guild’s interest in native species and art made a botanical artist as a guest speaker an easy choice, but I was thrilled to find one so accomplished lived close by. Botanical art is a venerated form that merges the rigor of artistic techniques [watercolor, colored pastel/pencil, ink, drawing, and painting realism from observation] with scientific documentation in a way that can only be found in art.”
If you are interested in the Carrollton Artists’ Guild, you don’t need to be an artist, just have an interest in being creative and learning about art. Details for joining the guild can be found on the Carrollton Artists’ Guild website. Their meetings are on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
