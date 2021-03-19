Downtown Carrollton will showcase local artists and musicians when Art Takeover returns to Adamson Square on Thursday, March 25.
Art Takeover is a collaboration between Carrollton Mainstreet, the Carrollton Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Carrollton Center for the Arts and the art faculty at the University of West Georgia. This annual event is a celebration of art in downtown Carrollton. Participants can explore businesses in historic Adamson Square and meet artists, admire and purchase artwork, and enjoy art demonstrations and live music. The event returns with some added features in 2021.
“This year, the art center is happy to unveil several pieces of public art in the community,” said Carrollton Center for the Arts superintendent Tim Chapman. “We are grateful to have received a Georgia Council for the Arts grant to help make these projects possible.”
At noon on Thursday there will be a public sculpture unveiling at the Neva Lomason Library on Rome Street by artist Jeff Repko. The Carrollton Center for the Arts will host an unveiling of the Peace Pole and Post-it Note Exhibition at 5 p.m. Also, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, outdoor mural street artist Corey Barksdale will work on completing an outdoor mural for future installation.
The Carroll County Community Wind Ensemble will have a concert in the Center for the Arts beginning at 5 p.m. Local artists from Carroll County will be set up on the sidewalks of Adamson Square from 5 until 8 p.m., as opposed to previous years when artists were hosted inside various Main Street shops, galleries and restaurants. In addition to art demonstrations, there will be musicians playing and singing in the various quadrants of the Adamson Square.
The art work of UWG students will be on display in The Depot on Bradley Street.
Chapman also noted that a new feature of this year’s event is the display of approximately 100 paper lanterns in the Galleria of the Arts Center. He said, “These colorful lanterns were created and decorated by local students from both the Carroll County School System and the Carrollton City School System, as well as members of the Artist Guild and by artists of all ages.”
In the event of rain, all outside evening activities will be relocated inside the Center for the Arts.
The mayor and Carrollton city council, at the May 6, 2019, city council meeting, issued Resolution 11-2019 declaring the last Thursday of March of each year to be recognized as “Art Takeover Day” in the City of Carrollton. The idea for the Art Takeover is the vision of local residents and arts patrons Michael and Andrea Stone. They were inspired by visiting other communities with an active arts culture that held successful art walks in their downtown merchant areas.
Andrea Stone is a retired art educator and Michael Stone is a local business owner and a Past President of the UWG College of Arts and Humanities Advisory Council. Together they approached the City of Carrollton, the Main Street Merchants Association and the UWG School of the Arts with the original idea of an art walk in and around Adamson Square featuring downtown businesses, community and university artists and local musicians.
Michael Stone, founder and CEO of Milestone Investment Management, said, “I envisioned an evening that would call visitor’s attention to the locally-owned businesses of Downtown Carrollton by allowing these businesses to serve as host locations featuring our local artists. These merchants would be given the opportunity to open their businesses to visitors and extend their hospitality to people who may not have ever visited their location before, all the while giving a local artist the space to display and share their works of art.
“We hope to build on the success of previous years’ Art Takeover events, and we believe the excitement created by this shared commitment to the arts by the Main Street Merchants and the UWG School of the Arts will ensure a large turnout by the community. We believe the arts set the tone to draw people together, and a community is literally empty of culture or soul without art. Certainly, art drives tourism as well.”
Andrea Stone, a member of the Carrollton Arts Commission and a Past President of the COAH Advisory Council, said, “Supporting local art enhances the quality of the cultural life of this community, and our encouragement of local artists to create and explore new directions both individually and collectively can enrich our individual lives in ways impossible to measure. The arts are especially important for the children of Carroll County. It is a proven fact that students with an education in the arts have higher GPAs and standardized test scores, and lower drop-out rates.”
Pauline Gagnon, dean of the newly renamed UWG College of Arts, Culture, and Scientific Inquiry, said, “Art Takeover has captured the hearts and minds of our community. It has become truly the quintessential Carrollton and UWG event. It captures what is so, so great about our wonderful town: our square, its history, the merchants and the myriad of superb artist we nurture.”
The first Art Takeover was successfully held in March 2016.
Art Takeover Events
Noon Neva Lomanson Library Sculpture Unveiling
This event will take place at the Library. There is a ceremony for the unveiling of a new piece of public sculpture by artist Jeff Repko. There will be a give-a-way to those who attend, and there will be some refreshments that can be taken away by those who attend to the ceremony. This event is open to the public.
5 — 5:15 p.m. Peace Pole unveiling & Post-IT Note Exhibit Opening: This will take place on the campus of the Art Center at the newly installed Peace Pole on the north lawn. This will offer a program of peace for the community. There will be refreshments at the event.
5 — 8 p.m. UWG Student Show: This will be at the Train Depot. The show run is March 17 — 25. At the closing of the show on March 25, there will be a closing reception with the announcement of the award winners of the exhibition.
5 — 8 p.m. Artist Vendors/Business Vendors: Artists will be set up in the quads downtown. In the event of rain, the artists will be set up at the Art Center.
5 — 8 p.m. Lantern Display: In the Art Center, there will be a lantern display made by artists from all over the community including schools and local community organizations. Lanterns will light up the center at night.
5 — 5:45 p.m. Carroll Community Wind Ensemble Concert: Free concert in the Danny Mabry Theatre.
5 — 8 p.m. Outdoor Mural Project: Meet commissioned artist Corey Barksdale as he puts on the finishing touches of the new temporary outdoor mural.
5 — 8 p.m. Demonstration Artists: These artists will be located throughout the quads and at the Art Center.
5 — 8 p.m. Musicians: There will be various local musicians in the quads, at the Depot and at the Art Center throughout the event. In the event of rain, those musicians will move inside the art center.
Rain plans: The rain plan is to move the outdoor artists, musicians and demonstration artists into the Art Center.
