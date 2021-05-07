Everyone knows that America won the Revolutionary War when George Washington defeated the British at Yorktown.
Well, not quite; Yorktown took place two years before the war officially ended with the Treaty of Paris. History is always more complicated than the basic facts we all learn at school. And history is the result of a confluence of events that no one can predict. Until the British surrendered, no one — not Washington and not the British — knew that they would.
In fact, history could easily have gone the other way. That’s the premise behind a new book on the American Revolution by one of the country’s leading historians of the period, John Ferling, a former history professor at the University of West Georgia. “Winning Independence: The Decisive Years of The Revolutionary War, 1778-1781” examines a period in which the fate of Britain’s American colonies was far from certain.
The shorthand version of history says that the turning point of the Revolution was an earlier British surrender, when Gen. John Burgoyne, outmaneuvered and trapped at Saratoga, New York, surrendered in 1777. That victory by the Patriot army brought France in on the American side and escalated the conflict for the British.
“A lot of people feel that what followed was anti-climactic, in that the American victory was guaranteed after Saratoga,” Ferling said. “But the fact of the matter is that the war went on for four more years. And more Americans died in the four years after Saratoga than had died in the first 30 months of the war, from Lexington and Concord in April 1775 down to Burgoyne’s surrender of Saratoga.”
The years between the British surrenders at Saratoga in October 1777 and Yorktown in October 1781 saw Washington matching wits with Sir Henry Clinton, who became commander-in-chief of British forces just after Saratoga.
Ferling’s book details the numerous problems both commanders faced. Months after Saratoga, the American economy was collapsing and, with no victories after the surrender, so was morale. But Clinton had his own problems. Much of the British forces had been siphoned from the colonies to fend off threats by the French. Washington, sometimes a gloomy commander, had a rival for pessimism in Clinton, who foresaw his “inevitable” defeat — and that he would be blamed for it.
Ferling says that this comparison between the capabilities and the personalities of Washington and Clinton is something no other historian has shown. The result presents a different view of both commanders and how they reacted to events beyond their control, all during a time when news of those events could travel no faster than a messenger on a horse or a ship at sea.
“A lot of histories are sort written backward,” Ferling said. “That is, you know what’s coming and it seems to be inevitable. But I really made a conscious effort in this case to look at what both Washington and Clinton knew at the time — and what they didn’t know. “
The plan that the British developed for ending what they saw as a colonial rebellion was known as the “Southern strategy.” That involved bringing one or more of the Southern colonies — including Georgia — back into the loyalist fold.
“If they succeeded — and I argue that they came pretty close to succeeding — in that goal, the United States might have been independent at the end of the war, but it would have been a very small United States.”
This smaller U.S. would have been surrounded by the British, which would control the West Indies trade routes and rule across Canada and the trans-Appalachian area. The future of that fledgling republic would be “bleak,” Ferling said.
But obviously the “Southern strategy” failed, and Ferling said it failed because of events beyond Clinton’s control.
“Clinton thought that 1781 was going to be the decisive year,” Ferling said. “France had to score a decisive victory that year or it would drop out of the war. The Americans, he thought, couldn’t go beyond 1781; their economy had collapsed. They certainly couldn’t continue the war without the French.”
Clinton knew that the Patriot forces would have to make a major attack somewhere, either in New York or the South. All signs pointed to New York, so he moved to keep insurgent forces occupied in the Carolinas.
Clinton placed an army in Virginia with a mission to destroy the flow of insurgent supplies into the low country. This was a temporary measure; once the supplies were cut, he felt that Lord Charles Cornwallis — charged with crushing the rebellion in South Carolina — could keep the insurgents at bay while Clinton took the Virginia troops north.
But two things happened to frustrate this plan. First, Cornwallis went into North Carolina to meet the threat of a Patriot force led by Nathaniel Green. There, Cornwallis was defeated at Kings Mountain, Cowpens and Guilford Courthouse. These maulings cost him 40% of his army. Contrary to orders, Cornwallis abandoned South Carolina and moved to Virginia.
Clinton’s plan was further frustrated by Lord George Germain, the British secretary of state for America. He had decided that the American rebellion could be won by exploiting British successes in Virginia. So, he refused to allow any troops to be removed from that future state.
Now Clinton could only order Cornwallis to fortify his position — which he did at Yorktown. Unfortunately for the British, however, it was there, and not New York, that the French and Americans decided to make their bold attack.
The rest, as they say, is history.
From the numerous intricate stories of the American Revolution, Ferling has mined enough material for 11 books and numerous articles covering just that era of American history. This attention to the founding of our republic has gained him the reputation of being one of the foremost experts on the Revolution, featured in documentaries and on C-SPAN.
But if you are expecting pages full of dry, scholarly language, think again. Ferling puts as much craft in his writing as he does his research, having been inspired early by sports writers at the Houston Post when he was growing up in Texas. When his interests expanded to history, he modeled the writing style of journalists who had witnessed history firsthand.
“I got interested in World War II and was sort of influenced by the writing of William L. Shirer, and I thought, well, you know, I’d like to be a reporter like Shirer and write,” he said. “And then I got on into college and was influenced by one of my professors, and the idea of teaching in college and writing history became paramount in my mind, And that’s what I wound up doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.