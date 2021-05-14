Douglasville resident Johnnie Wright will finally get to fulfill the promise she made to her mother 54 years ago.
After graduating from high school in Zachary, La., in 1967, Wright wasn’t able to attend college because of lack of funding.
However, she promised her mother that one day she would get her college degree once she got financially established.
This weekend, at the age of 71, Wright is a part of the University of West Georgia graduating class.
“She has always been an overachiever,” Wright’s daughter, LaTonya Ranel-Williams said. “We are proud of her, but we expected it to happen.”
Wright said getting her degree in management with an extra certification in human resources didn’t come without some adversity.
Her ambition of earning the degree was almost derailed her first semester back in college. She failed a Calculus class and became discouraged.
Wright decided she would just abandon her plans until she talked with some counselors in the Adult Education Center on the Carrollton campus.
She retook the math class during the summer semester and passed.
Her goal was back in place.
“Graduating from college was always on my bucket list,” Wright said.
This was her third attempt at getting a degree. She attended classes at Louisiana-Monroe (then Northeast Louisiana) in 1996 and also attended Grambling State in 1998.
Entering West Georgia three years ago, she already had 98 hours of college work.
The mother of seven has 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild with her husband Earl Wright, a disabled Air Force veteran.
It was through the VA and another grant that she was able to pay for her schooling at West Georgia.
She will have a special cord on her gown because of the VA funding.
Wright has had to juggle a schedule of classes and taking her Earl to his VA appointments.
During the last two-and-half years, she has had to overcome some personal triumphs as she lost three siblings during that time, including a brother to COVID-19.
“It’s been a hard struggle,” Wright admits. “I was determined to strike this off my bucket list. The people at West Georgia and the VA have been very, very encouraging to me.”
She has also drawn motivation from her mother, Elizabeth Ghoram, who got her GED and CNA license later in life.
“Education was always tops with her,” Wright said. “It was seven of us at home, and we all couldn’t go to college. Getting this degree was always in the back of my mind.”
Now, that degree will be in her hands because of a relentless desire and a strong family support system.
“She works really hard,” Ranel-Williams said. “She set the bar high. She is very hard core. She is a driving force for this family.”
Wright has put off her own personal health to ensure she had assignments done on time.
Ranel-Williams finally convinced her mother to go to the emergency room to take care of a health issue. When she got there, the staff asked what took her so long to come in.
“They were all shocked when she told the admittance person that she had to finish her homework assignment,” Ranel-Williams said. “The lady was shocked she was in school. She has motivated others close to her age to consider going back to school.”
Wright doesn’t simply plan to just hang that degree on the wall.
She wants to put it to use in starting a non-profit organization to help juveniles of non-violent crimes get established in society.
“There is a big need because many continue to get caught back in
the system,” Wright said.
Wright has also served as a mentor to some of her much younger classmates.
During a group project, she emailed everyone with feedback on how to improve it.
However, it was the weekend and she became discouraged when she didn’t get any responses.
“I told her it is the weekend and college kids aren’t checking their emails,” Ranel-Williams said.
She received correspondence from the other students acknowledging they would make the corrections.
They received an ‘A’ for the project.
“I have to do a certain quality of work,” Wright said. “Going through this and accomplishing my goal has been a fantastic feeling. LaTonya has really pushed me all the way.”
