There was no shortage of runs at University Field on Sunday, but unfortunately the UWG softball team came out on the wrong end of an 11-9 decision in the series finale against Delta State.
West Georgia (10-15, 4-10 GSC) had a three-run lead and a two-run lead in the game, but in the end, Delta State (14-12, 7-6 GSC) erased both deficits and came away with a Sunday win and a series sweep.
The Wolves' first lead came after just one inning as a two-out rally put three runs on the board early. Alley Taylor and R.J. Janke had back-to-back doubles to score the game's first run and then freshman Emma Bailey crushed a two-run home run to make it 3-0.
After a single DSU run in the second, the Lady Statesmen took the lead with a four-spot in the third inning. Delta State got the first of their third inning runs after a double, a sac bunt, and a single, but after a hit by pitch, Chrissy Tubbs delivered the big blow, crushing a three-run home run to put DSU up for the first time.
Delta State eventually led 6-3 after a single run in the fourth, but the Wolves roared right back in their half of the inning.
The Wolves had seven hits in that inning, starting it off with a double from Emma Bailey who would later score on a Jacie Arrington single. Kristyn Nix picked up an RBI on a single, and Chandler Mevis has a two-RBI single to put UWG up 7-6. Alley Taylor would single in the fifth run of the inning to make it an 8-6, UWG lead.
DSU then got four runs on four hits in the fifth to take the lead for good, and added one more in the top half of the seventh.
Mevis hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh, and UWG would bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but DSU would get out of the jam to complete the sweep.
The two teams combined for 27 hits in the contest with four Wolves registering multi hit games. Mevis, Taylor, Janke, and Bailey all had two hits in the contest with Mevis picking up three RBIs and Bailey knocking in two.
UWG used two pitchers on the day as Alley Taylor started and pitched four innings and gave up seven runs. Macy Ann McKnight pitched three innings in relief and was charged with the loss.
Janke extended her hitting streak to 13 games with a two-hit game on Sunday. She also drove in an RBI, giving her 20 on the season. Her average is up to .477 which leads the Gulf South Conference. Emma Bailey hit her second home run of the season and her career with the first inning home run.
The Wolves head South this week for four games in the Sunshine State. IT starts with a Tuesday doubleheader against Eckerd at 1 p.m. from St. Petersburg, Florida.
