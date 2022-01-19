Slow-cooker chicken recipes are great any time of year, especially when it it cold and blustery outside. Wanting a recipe that you can fx, forget and then enjoy and serve when you get home? Check out the recipes below.
White Chicken Chili Recipe (Southern Living)
This White Chicken Chili recipe couldn't be easier.
Active: 10 minutes. Total: 13 hours, 10 minutes. Serves: 8
Ingredients:
- • 1 ¾ pounds skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1 ½- inch pieces
- • 1 (16-oz.) package dried navy beans, soaked overnight according to package directions, drained, and rinsed
- • 5 cups chicken broth
- • 1 large sweet onion, chopped (about 2 cups)
- • 2 (4 oz.) cans diced spicy green chiles
- • 1 (1.25 oz.) envelope white chicken chili seasoning mix
- • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- • Toppings: sour cream, pre-shredded 4-cheese Mexican blend, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped fresh avocado.
Directions:
Stir together chicken, beans, broth, onion, green chiles, chili seasoning mix, cumin, garlic, and salt in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on high 5 to 6 hours or on low 8 to 10 hours until beans are tender. Serve with toppings.
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken (Southern Living)
This recipe suggests serving the chicken over rice, but it would also be great in tacos, quesadillas or baked potatoes. With only five ingredients and virtually no hands-on time, this versatile recipe is a dream meal for busy cooks.
Active: 15 minutes. Total: 2 hours, 20 minutes. Serves: 8
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 (16-oz.) containers refrigerated medium salsa
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano
- 8 cups hot cooked yellow rice (from 2 [5-oz.] packages
- Chopped fresh cilantro and lime wedges, for serving (optional)
Directions
Place chicken in a 6-quart slow cooker; sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper. Add salsa and oregano. Cover and cook on high until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thighs registers 165°F, about 2 hours. Turn off slow cooker. Transfer chicken to a large heatproof bowl; let cool 10 minutes. Shred meat into bite-size pieces. Add liquid in slow cooker to chicken; toss to coat. Serve over hot rice; garnish with cilantro, and serve with lime wedges.
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches (Just a Pinch recipes)
This buffalo chicken sandwich is so good and super easy. It’s like wings and a hoagie all rolled into one. For any leftovers, you can turn the shredded meat into a buffalo chicken dip by adding cream cheese and shredded cheddar cheese.
Cook time: 7 hours. Prep time: 10 minutes. Serves: 6-8.
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless chicken breast halves
- 1 bottle Buffalo wing sauce (17 oz.)
- 1/2 package dry ranch salad dressing mix (1 oz package)
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 6 hoagie rolls
Directions:
1. Place the chicken into a slow cooker, pour in 3/4 of the wing sauce and the ranch dressing mix. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours. Once the chicken has cooked, add the butter.
2. Shred the meat finely with two forks.
3. Pile the meat onto the hoagie rolls and splash with remaining sauce.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings (Southern Living)
Chicken and dumplings just got an upgrade with this recipe.
Active: 30 minutes. Total: 5 hours, 40 minutes. Serves 8.
Ingredients:
Chicken
- • 3 skinned, bone-in chicken breasts (about 1 ½ lb.)
- • 6 skinned and boned chicken thighs (about 1 lb.)
- • 1 teaspoon salt
- • ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- • ½ teaspoon poultry seasoning
- • ½ pound carrots, sliced
- • ½ pound parsnips, sliced
- • 4 celery ribs, sliced
- • 1 sweet onion, chopped
- • 2 (10 ¾-oz.) cans cream of chicken soup
- • 1 (32-oz.) container chicken broth
Cornbread Dumplings
- • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- • ½ cup self-rising yellow cornmeal
- • 2 teaspoons baking powder
- • ½ teaspoon salt
- • 1 cup milk
- • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Directions:
1. Prepare chicken: Rub chicken pieces with salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning. Place breasts in a 6-qt. slow cooker; top with thighs. Add carrots and next 3 ingredients. Whisk together soup and broth until smooth. Pour soup mixture over vegetables. Cover and cook on high 3 ½ hours or until chicken shreds easily with a fork. Remove chicken; cool 10 minutes. Bone and shred chicken. Stir chicken into soup-and-vegetable mixture. Cover and cook on high 1 hour or until boiling.
2. Prepare dumplings: Whisk together flour and next 3 ingredients. Make a well in center of mixture. Add milk, butter, thyme, and parsley to dry ingredients, gently stirring just until moistened.
3. Drop dough by ¼ cupfuls into simmering chicken mixture, leaving about ¼-inch space between dumplings. Cover and cook on high 30 to 35 minutes or until dumplings have doubled in size.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipe (Southern Living)
A long, low cook time makes the meat ultra tender, and a few minutes under the broiler crisps the skin. This slow-cooked chicken make a delicious base for countless weeknight meals, so you can’t go wrong with making this easy recipe for a starting point for any family recipe.
Active: 15 minutes. Total: 3 hours, 50 minutes. Serves: 4
Ingredients
- • 2 tablespoons olive oil
- • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- • 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
- • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- • 1 teaspoon black pepper
- • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- • 1 (4 1⁄2-lb.) whole chicken
- • 1 lemon, halved
- • 4 garlic cloves
- • 4 small yellow onions (about 1 lb.), quartered
- • 2 large carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces
- • 2 celery stalks, cut into 2-inch pieces
- • 1/4 cup water
Directions:
1. Combine first 6 ingredients. Rub mixture on outside and under skin of chicken. Stuff cavity with lemon, garlic, and 4 onion quarters.
2. Place 2 inverted shallow ramekins in a 6-quart slow cooker. Place carrots, celery, and remaining onion quarters around ramekins; add water. Place chicken, breast side up, on ramekins. Cover; cook on high until a thermometer inserted into the breast registers 165°F, 3 1/2 hours. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; let rest 15 minutes.
3. Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Remove ramekins. Pour stock mixture through a wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Reserve stock for later use. Cut chicken into 6 pieces. Place, skin side up, on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil until skin is golden and crispy, 4 to 6 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.