COMPILED BY KAREN GUNNELS
Instead of going to an overcrowded restaurant, bearing long lines and even longer wait times only to have the meal served cold due to a backup in the kitchen.
This Valentine’s Day, enjoy one of these dishes for a romantic dinner for two in the comfort in your own home. There’s even a Valentine dessert recipe.
SHRIMP SCAMPI LINGUINE (BY MARGE PERRY AND DAVID BONOM/SOUTHERN LIVING)
This Shrimp Scampi Linguine recipe goes from prep to platter in a tight 15 minutes—a go-to for both weeknight dinners and last-minute entertaining. Another time saving tip: Use the same skillet to cook the shrimp and sauté the aromatics (garlic, red pepper) to reduce cleanup time. When cooking shrimp, be sure not to overcook; one minute per side should suffice. Serve immediately with a generous sprinkle of chopped parsley and lemon zest for a restaurant-worthy presentation.
Prep: 8 minutes Cook: 15 minutes. Total: 23 minutes Yield: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
8 ounces linguine
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
6 garlic cloves, minced
¼ teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Cook pasta in boiling salted water according to package directions; drain.
2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of shrimp, and cook 1 minute on each side or until opaque. Transfer shrimp to a plate, cover, and keep warm. Repeat with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining shrimp.
3. Melt butter over medium heat in same skillet. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, and red pepper; sauté 3 minutes or until garlic starts to brown. Stir in cooked shrimp, parsley, lemon zest and juice, and salt; cook 1 minute. Add pasta, and cook 1 minute or until hot, tossing constantly. Serve immediately.
Lobster Mac and Cheese (from Southern Living)
With briny chunks of fresh lobster and Gruyère cheese, this favorite is perfect for a dinner for two.
Yield: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
8 ounces uncooked penne pasta
5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon butter, divided
3 tablespoons finely diced sweet onion
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1/8 teaspoon chopped saffron threads
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2 ½ cups whole milk
12 ounces uncooked lobster tail meat, cut into bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon sherry
1 teaspoon lemon zest
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
1 cup (4 ounces) grated Gruyère cheese
1 cup (4 ounces) grated white Cheddar cheese
3/4 cup panko
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chervil
Directions
1. Prepare pasta according to package directions.
2. Preheat broiler to high. Grease 4 (2-cup) ovenproof ramekins with 1 teaspoon butter.
3. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, thyme, and saffron; sauté 2 minutes or until translucent. Combine flour and 1/2 cup milk in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture and remaining 2 cups milk to pan; bring to a simmer. Cook 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add lobster and next 4 ingredients; cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cooked penne and cheeses. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dishes.
4. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a small microwave-safe dish on HIGH for 30 seconds. Combine melted butter, panko, and chervil in a bowl; toss to coat. Sprinkle panko mixture over top of pasta mixture. Broil 2 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes.
Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce (from Southern Living_
Flank steak is a great romantic date-night dinner option.
Active: 30 mins Total: 35 minutes Servings: 6
Ingredients
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 (1½- to 2-lb.) flank steak (about ¾ inch thick), trimmed
2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1½ teaspoons black pepper, divided
1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley
½ cup packed fresh cilantro leaves
1 medium shallot, coarsely chopped (about ¼ cup)
2 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 large garlic clove
Hot roasted potatoes, for serving
Directions
1. Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to skillet, and swirl to coat. Sprinkle both sides of steak evenly with 1½ teaspoons of the salt and 1 teaspoon of the pepper. Cook steak in hot skillet, flipping about every 2 minutes, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 125°F (for medium-rare), 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer steak to a cutting board; cover loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes.
2. While steak rests, pulse parsley, cilantro, shallot, vinegar, garlic, and remaining ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor until finely chopped, about 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. With processor running, slowly pour remaining ½ cup oil through food chute until mixture is thoroughly combined but still chunky, about 10 seconds.
3. Cut steak diagonally against the grain into ¼-inch-thick slices, and arrange on a platter. Serve with roasted potatoes and herb sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts (by Carol Webber/Just a Pinch Recipes)
Carroll Webber said she serves the dish with mushroom rice and green beans on the side.
Cook time: 40 min Prep time: 30 min Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
½ c shredded mozzarella cheese or provolone
½ c mushrooms, fresh or canned finely chopped
8 slice bacon, uncooked
¼ c celery, finely chopped
salt and pepper if desired
Directions
1. Pound your chicken breasts to about a half inch thickness.
2. Add cheese, mushrooms and celery (about 2 tablespoons each)
3. Fold chicken breasts over ingredients
4. Wrap with bacon slices, 2 each chicken breast
5. Bake at 350 for about 40 minutes
Red Velvet Mug Cake (FROM FAMILY FEATURES)
Don’t forget dessert!
Servings: 1
6 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
30 drops red food coloring
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened
Directions
1. In 12-ounce mug, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Add milk, butter, vanilla and food coloring; mix until blended.
2. In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and cream cheese until smooth.
3. Drop cream cheese mixture into cake batter. Press into batter until covered.
4. Microwave up to 3 minutes until cake is done.
