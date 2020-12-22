A 50-year-old Gwinnett County man and a 38-year-old Atlanta woman were charged with shoplifting for allegedly stealing over $3,000 worth of clothing from Kohl’s on Chapel Hill Road earlier this month.
An arrest warrant was issued for Timothy McIntyre of Buford and Sarah Mills of Atlanta for allegedly shoplifting $3,298.96 with of clothing on Dec. 14 before trying to elude arrest.
According to the arrest warrant, McIntyre and Mills placed the clothing in a container and used the emergency exit to get to the parking lot.
The warrant alleges that a Douglasville Police officer commanding them to stop but they continued on foot.
McIntyre is also charged with felony fleeing/attempt elude an officer according to the arrest warrant.
Police said in the warrant that McIntyre was given a visual and audible signal to stop the car.
The warrant alleges that he stopped in a manner that ‘placed the general public’ at risk of receiving serious injury.
In addition to the shoplifting charges, Mills is also charged with obstruction charges.
Both are being held in the jail without bond, according to jail records.
