The city of Buchanan last week had a small sewage spill into Cochran Creek after Hurricane Sally dumped several inches of rain on the area, according to city officials.
The spill was caused by a stopped up sewer line, which has since been cleared, said Sherry Blackwelder, a billing clerk for the city’s Water and Sewer Department.
Heath Lee, Buchanan public works director, reported the spill to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and to the community, he said.
“We contacted the EPD because it’s the right thing to do,” Lee said. “We want to be ethical and up front.”
The spill of less than 10,000 gallons was mainly contained at the site, but a small amount did reach the creek, he said.
The city is testing water both upstream and downstream from the spill for oxygen and contaminants.
“There was no visual effect that happened or any fish kill or anything like that,” Lee said. “The stream quality is still intact.”
He doesn’t expect the city to be fined because of the spill, Lee said.
“We are taking precautions to make sure it never happens again,” he said.
The city is checking all the lift stations to protect from dumping. It is doing preliminary sewer and line jetting to clear any debris.
“We’re actually investigating right now ways to keep storm drain water off the city and out of the sewer system, because that’s one thing that’s been bad,” Lee said. “A lot of this infiltration gets into the lines and so we constantly have to keep monitoring this.”
Protecting the sewer lines from the storm drain water is something the city may have to address in the future once the department comes up with a plan, Lee added.
