Carroll County may be at risk for severe weather late this evening as a line of storms moves through the state.
Ryan Willis of the Peachtree City office of the National Weather Service said that the primary area of concern will be north of Carroll County. However, he could not rule out the possibly of local bad weather for later this evening, especially between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight.
In an alert issued Thursday, Carroll County Director of Emergency Management Tim Padgett said that west Georgia is in an area of “enhanced risk” through this afternoon until around 4 a.m. Friday.
Padgett said that residents should monitor the weather situation over the next few hours and to make sure they have multiple devices that could wake them at night.
Willis also advised that residents remain alert as the line of storms may bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and quarter-inch sized hail. The storms also have the potential of spawning tornadoes, he said.
