According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain is expected to arrive soon in Carroll County.
NWS said that while severe weather conditions for today and tomorrow have moved south, there are a couple of rounds possible of severe storms heading through Mississippi and Alabama. There's a chance that Carroll County could get the last remnants of those storms, which could include damaging wind gusts and potential tornados.
The NWS said Carroll County should expect hazardous driving conditions due to 1-2 inches of rainfall. Some areas could be more dangerous depending on flood zones. Those hazardous driving conditions are expected for this evening and tomorrow morning.
