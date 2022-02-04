GRIFFIN — Several preliminary hearings are scheduled Tuesday in Spalding County Magistrate Court, including a hearing for the defendant in a fatal hit-and-run case, as well as hearings for several defendants arrested in the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office’s recent “zero-tolerance” operation.
The hearings are scheduled to be held in front of Chief Magistrate Judge Rita Cavanaugh.
A hearing is set for Jacob Lee Nelson, the driver accused of fatally striking Deandrea Head as he was walking Jan. 27 along Patterson Road.
Nelson, 25, is charged with homicide by vehicle, felony hit and run, failure to maintain lane and leaving the scene of an accident.
Other hearings are scheduled for eight of the 37 suspects arrested in the SCSO’s operation that targeted people responsible for gang, criminal and drug activity.
Scheduled to appear Tuesday and their charges include:
- Carlos Forney: intent to distribute marijuana, sale of marijuana, two counts of street gang violations and loitering;
- Jopoey Fears: sale of cocaine, intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, attempt and conspiracy, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and two counts of obstruction;
- Jerald Clemons: crossing guardlines with contraband objects and possession of cocaine;
- Helen Carroll: drug possession;
- Tedrick Warner: theft by receiving or retaining greater than $1,500 and possession and use of drug-related objects;
- David Wallace Buice: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction and traffic violations; and
- Paul Pack: sale of meth, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, intent to distribute meth and possession of drug-related objects.
