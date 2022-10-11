JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite 11 shots on goal, the West Georgia Wolves soccer team could not score a goal in what ended as a 0-0 draw against the Union Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.
West Georgia (5-5-3, 3-3-3 GSC) got off 22 shots total against a Union (4-8-1, 3-6-1 GSC) team that managed just eight shots against the Wolves. Goalkeeper Haley Brinkman needed just two saves on the day to blank the Bulldogs, but unfortunately the UWG offense couldn’t score the goal to secure the three points and a Gulf South Conference win.
Over the first 45 minutes of the contest, West Georgia had the advantage in shots, shots on goal, and corner kicks, but couldn’t find the back of the net, as the pesky Union defense made it difficult for the UWG attackers.
Meanwhile, UWG’s defense was extremely solid, allowing just three shots and one on target. Union had a legit chance on a breakaway, but Abby McGlamery provided great defense and closed the gap and forced Ines Gama’s shot to be wide of the target.
In the second half, UWG controlled much of the period, allowing just five shots for Union while the Wolves got 14. West Georgia had a real chance in front of goal in the 84th minute as Sadie Prince put a shot on that was saved, and then Kenna Kay’s deflection chance sailed high.
In the end, it was a second straight draw for the Wolves, who got two points out of the weekend road trip to CBU and Union.
The Wolves are on the road again next weekend, taking on Alabama Huntsville on Friday and West Alabama on Sunday.
