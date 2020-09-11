September’s 2nd Saturday celebrates all things football.
Titled “Griffin Gameday”, this month’s event is sponsored by the University of Georgia-Griffin.
“The UGA-Griffin campus has been a long-time supporter of the Griffin-Spalding community and we are thrilled to continue that tradition by being a sponsor of the 2nd Saturday Griffin Gameday event. It is always an exciting time when football season rolls around and even though things may look different this year, we hope the community will continue to support the activities planned for this weekend,” said Dr. David Buntin, Interim Assistant Provost and Campus Director of UGA Griffin.
The Downtown Market will take place at Historic City Hall, 201 E. Solomon St., from 2 to 6 p.m. It features local vendors with fresh Georgia-grown produce and products.
U.S. 2020 Census takers will be available at the Downtown Market to help residents complete their Census information online. The deadline for completion is Sept. 30, 2020.
The Art Walk on North Hill Street features local artists and live painters hosted by Rue Colline Art Gallery and Studios, with original works available for purchase.
Create your own experience at ‘Stache Studio with art kits or at Hollowood at Home’s new Candle Bar. Explore boutique shops and Fall Open House at The Cotton Mill and Rustic Lantern & Co, take advantage of 2nd Saturday specials and enjoy the After Dark entertainment at Doc Hollidays Saloon.
Football Flashbacks airing at participating restaurants throughout the day with GoCups available starting at 4 p.m.
Tune in for a virtual experience with live demos, Griffin Gameday history and downtown business spotlights. Or put on your favorite team gear and come downtown to shop, dine, and explore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.