Carrollton’s Amp Summer Concert Series continues this Saturday, July 23, with one of the country’s most popular Fleetwood Mac tribute acts.
Bad weather on the concert’s original date of July 9 forced the show’s move to this weekend.
Rumours performs renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs while recreating the experience of a concert by the legendary band. Rumours (named for Fleetwood Mac’s Grammy-winning 1977 album) prides themselves on the authenticity of their tribute without sinking into parody.
The band focuses on the most well-known incarnation of the British/American rock group and features Mekenzie Thrift (Stevie Nicks vocals), Adrienne Cottrell (keyboards and Christine McVie vocals) and Denny Hanson (guitar and Lindsey Buckingham vocals). Alex Thrift on lead guitar, Jim Ramsdell on bass and Daniel Morrison on drums complete the lineup.
All events at the Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at the Amp. Chairs may be put out the day of the event. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
