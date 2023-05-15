Mr. Robert Walton “Bobby” Matthews, 89, of Villa Rica, Ga passed away, Friday, May 12, 2023 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Melrose Hill Memorial Gardens.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.