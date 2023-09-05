Robert Scott Smith, 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on September 3, 2023. He was born March 27, 1957, the son of the late Gerald Robert Smith and Judy Smith.
Scott enjoyed a Law Enforcement career that spanned 40 years. For the last 15 years, he served his community as a Deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department. Previously, Scott served as an officer with the Marietta Police Department and the Villa Rica Police Department. He will be remembered as a caring son, a devoted father, and a loving grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Brittany Leighana & Cole Ivey, Brandon Scott Smith, Robert Lyle Smith, and Payton DeAnn Smith; and four grandchildren, Austin Futral, Bailey Futral, Clayton Smith, and Renegade Ivey.
Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Carlton Rivers officiating. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department will be seated as Honorary Pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 3-7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
