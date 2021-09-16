The Villa Rica Wildcats haven’t won in their new revamped stadium. Central didn’t win last week. The Wildcats and Tim Barron did get their first win of the 2021 season on Friday on the road while the Lions lost for the first time all season. Friday is Central’s first road game of the season.
Maynard Jackson Jaguars (1-2) at Bremen Blue Devils (2-1)
Tonight 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Both teams were off.
Series Record: First meeting
What to Know: After having last week off for an open date, the Bremen Blue Devils return to action at home for a non-region game against the school named after the former Mayor of Atlanta. The Jaguars lost their first two games of the season but rebounded against Tri-Cities for their first win of the year. Bremen comes into the game out scoring its opponents 82-76.
Where to Find the game: B -92.1 FM
Carrollton Trojans (3-0) at Dalton Catamounts (1-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Both teams were off.
Series Record: Tied 4-4
What to Know: After cruising through their first three games, the Carrollton Trojans play all region contests the rest of the way. Carrollton has flexed its muscles on both sides of the line of scrimmage, outscoring its opponents 138-48. Dalton’s only victory came in a 49-0 win over Ridgeland. Carrollton quarterback MJ Morris has passed for 802 yards and 10 TDs. Takare Lipscomb has 11 catches and three TDs. Teammate Ace Williamson has 10 catches and two TDs.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7
Central Lions (2-1) at Villa Rica Wildcats (1-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Villa Rica beat Northgate 27-0. Central lost Whitewater 28-7.
Series Record: Villa Rica leads 28-21.
What to Know: This will be the 50th meeting ever in the long-time series between the county rivals. Despite last week’s loss to Whitewater, Central’s offense has rolled up some big numbers through its first three games. The Lions have outscored their opponents 77-41. Central quarterback Devan Powell has thrown for over 300 yards and running back Cameron Bolton has rushed for over 300 yards. Villa Rica comes into the contest after a huge game from running back Ty McKey who led Villa Rica with 127 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Bryson Ausby gained 77 yards and scored twice in victory over Northgate.
Where to Find the Game: 98.9-FM
Cedartown Bulldogs (2-0) at Heard County Braves (3-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Cedartown beat New Manchester 35-7. Heard lost to Darlington 20-7,
Series Record: Cedartown leads 2-1.
What to Know: The Braves come into the contest looking to bounce from their first loss of the season last week against Dalton.
Quarterback Maurice Fench connected on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah O’Neal for the Braves’ only score of the game. First-year Heard head coach Shane Lasseter has his squad off to a 3-1 start. The Braves have outscored their opponents 71-49. Cedartown has outscored its opponents 42-10 in their first two games.
Dade County (2-0) at Mt. Zion Eagles (2-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Both teams were off
Series Record: Mt. Zion leads 2-1.
What to Know: The Eagles come into the contest outscoring its first three opponents 111-55. Running back Malachi Ackles has rushed for four TDs and caught two more to help pace the Eagles offense. Jasiah North, Kevin Berrios and Sherrod Montgomery have each rushed for two TDs. Friday night’s contest will be Dade County’s first in the month of September. Dade County last played Aug. 27 when it beat North Sands from Alabama 51-0.
Where to Find the Game: 93.7 FM
Temple Tigers (0-2) at Pepperell (0-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Both teams were off.
Series Record: Pepperell leads 4-1
What to Know: Both teams come off their bye week seeking their first wins of the season. Temple has been outscored 54-21, while Pepperell has been outscored 108-66. Quarterback Cam Vaugh has passed for 407 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed for a TD to go along with his 176 yards on the ground. Shimar Wicker has hauled in eight catches for 129 yards.
