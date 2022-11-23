Brooklyn, New York's Billy Joel released his fifth album, “The Stranger”, on September 29, 1977. It proved to be his breakthrough album containing multiple hit singles and ultimately putting him on the popular musical map. He had scored a hit four years earlier with “Piano Man” a single that peaked at #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, but further fame eluded Joel in the ensuing years. The possibility of being dropped from his label, Columbia Records, made “The Stranger” an important make-or-break release.
One might think that such pressure would be the reason behind the composition of such memorable tracks as “Just The Way You Are”, the album's highest-charting single, reaching #3 on Febuary 18, 1978, but Joel is dismissive of singles as the way to hear his best work. At the time of the recording, he even considered leaving that particular song off the record, thinking it was too different from the rest of the album. In an interview from September of this year about the album with radio programmer Redbeard on IntheStudio.net, he eschews the idea of the hit single, preferring the album as a format of its own.
“If I was somebody out there who...just knew me from my singles, I don't know if I would be that crazy about me...(a single) doesn't leave a whole lot of room for people to discover an artist,” Joel says. He also expresses a disdain for the typecasting created by the “first impressions” of hit singles. Stopping short of “disowning” such singles, he does feel they are not representative of the larger body of his work over twenty-two years and twelve studio albums.
“When the success came, I was prepared for it. I wasn't an overnight sensation...it was kind of laboring in obscurity to an extent, and when 'The Stranger' album did hit, it became crystal-clear to me what I wanted to do,” explains Joel.
“The Stranger” also is the first of a long-running affiliation Joel had with the album's producer Phil Ramone. This collaboration would continue for nine years and six albums. Ramone was the one who convinced Joel to include “Just The Way You Are”, going so far as to invite female hit-makers Linda Rondstadt and Phoebe Snow to hear it in the studio. They both loved the song and encouraged Joel to include it. Ramone also allowed Joel to use the musicians from Joel's touring band who had previously recorded and promoted his fourth album, 1976's “Turnstiles”. Bassist Doug Stegmeyer, drummer Liberty DeVitto, woodwind player Richie Cannata, and guitarist Russell Javors all solidified the sound that would make Joel a household name. It is the interplay of this band that supports the great compositions across the record.
Album opener, “Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)” is one of Joel's best, in my opinion. The observational tune is about the pressures on youth to conform and become a “regular joe” in society. As Anthony is described, he is a young man who is trying to find his way, and this is viewed as an aimless enterprise. The song seems to come to the rescue of those who are living life on their own terms despite what those in their orbit think. It probably sets Joel apart from his peers as a contrarian who looks at life as an opportunity rather than a responsibility to others. I love that about it.
Even though the content of the song is subtly delivered, it is the music that makes it a masterpiece in Joel's repertoire. From Cannata's saxophones in the chorus to the mid-tempo groove supplied seamlessly by Joel's piano and DeVitto's drums, the song is elevated by Joel's heartfelt vocals, describing anyone of Anthony's age and disposition. The backing vocals are so well placed that it is easy to miss how well they set up the pre-chorus and change-up in the song's dynamics. Whether it was Ramone or Joel who is responsible matters less than the outcome; it is a top-shelf opening track on an album of outstanding compositions, one I continue to enjoy with the passing years.
