There is good financial news for Georgia college students and their parents.
According to a news release issued by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG), members of the governing body of the state's 26 public institutions of higher learning voted at their May meeting on Tuesday to not raise tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year at 25 of 26 institutions. The vote means that undergraduate and graduate tuition will remain the same at most institutions for the fourth consecutive year.
This is the sixth time in eight years that the Board of Regents has approved keeping tuition costs flat at all but one of USG’s public colleges and universities.
Middle Georgia State University — the one exception — is currently in the second year of a three-year plan to align its undergraduate tuition with other universities in the same academic sector of State Universities.
Speaking on behalf of the University of West Georgia, President Brendan Kelly said, "Ranked as one of the top institutions in the nation for social mobility, the University of West Georgia ensures there are as few barriers as possible to students launching their careers before graduation."
He noted that maintaining the current tuition rate for the next academic year supports the University's mission to make the career-connected educational experiences provided at UWG accessible and affordable.
"On behalf of our students, we are grateful to Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia Legislature and the Board of Regents," President Kelly added.
Students at UWG, however, will incur one modest fee increase beginning with the fall semester. The transportation fee, which covers the cost of parking for UWG's 12,000 students on the 645-acre campus, is going from $90 to $105 per semester.
Former Governor Sonny Perdue, who was appointed chancellor of the University System of Georgia in April last year, said, “By holding the line on tuition, the Board of Regents is once again championing the students and families of Georgia."
He added, "What should also be clear is that the University System of Georgia remains strongly focused on our highest priorities of degree attainment, efficiency and affordability. That doesn’t negate the financial headwinds and increasing costs our institutions face, and I look forward to working with Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly to do everything we can to try to restore funding.”
The decision not to increase tuition further highlights the USG’s strong commitment to keeping college affordable for students in Georgia, Perdue added.
Just last year, the board eliminated a mandatory Special Institutional Fee that students had been charged systemwide since 2009. The fee was established during the reductions in state funding caused by the Great Recession to provide financial support for high-quality academic programs and operations.
Coming at the same time as tuition was held flat, the fee’s elimination reduced college costs for the 2022-23 academic year and saved students anywhere between $340 to $1,088 for the year, depending on the institution they attended.
Among the 16 states that comprise the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), the University System of Georgia is the third lowest for median in-state undergraduate tuition and fees at four-year institutions, according to the latest available data.
Also, the University System is now the seventh lowest in average tuition and fees among public four-year peers in the nation, per College Board national data.
“We have been a good deal for Georgia,” Perdue said. “With the board’s decision today, we remain a great deal. "
He added, "Still, our institutions face strong financial challenges. We’re reaching a tipping point at which we need to mitigate inflationary pressures in order to maintain the quality of education.”
Those challenges include a combined loss of $71.6 million in state funds for Fiscal Year 2024 at 20 institutions due to enrollment declines. The Georgia General Assembly also reduced the system’s state funding for FY24 by an additional $66 million.
On top of those reductions, institutions are battling inflation, with some campuses seeing utility costs rise by as much as 40%. The University System at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic also sustained a 10% budget reduction in FY21 of about $230 million, which has never been restored.
The University of West Georgia is one of four comprehensive universities in the University System of Georgia, along with Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State and Valdosta State.
