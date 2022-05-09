Reel at the Mill to be May 13 in Villa Rica

Friday the 13th will be a lucky night for Villa Ricans and guests if they are looking for a free outdoor movie night.
Villa Rica Main Street’s annual “Reel at the Mill” will be held that evening after sunset. The event is a family-friendly film-showing that will be held at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St.
This year, the film will be “Sing 2,” a sequel to the original 2016 animated film about a group of star-struck animals who participate in a talent-show. This second film features an ensemble cast, including the voices of Matthew McConaughey (Buster Moon), Reese Witherspoon (Rosita) and Scarlett Johansson (“Ash”).
In the film, released in November 2021, Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show.
Sunset will be at 8:32 p.m. on May 13, and the show will begin when it is dark. Weather forecasters say that Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 82 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 60 degrees, according to their long-range forecasts. There is currently a 20% chance of rain predicted.
Admission is free, and water, soft drinks, candy, and popcorn will be on sale for $1 per item.
This will be the second outdoor entertainment event as the season for those activities begin in the city. Last week was the well-attending West Georgia Jazz Festival. On June 4, the first summer concert will be held.
“Face 2 Face,” featuring a duo who recreate the legendary 2009 concert tour by Elton John and Billy Joel, will bring the sounds of the Rocket Man and the Piano Man to The Mill from 8-10 pm. The show is sponsored by J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Morgan Oil, and Jones Wynn Funeral Homes and Cremation Service.
On June 25 and 26, the annual Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Heritage will take place, celebrating the “Father of Gospel Music” who was also a major influencer in the worlds of Jazz and the blues.
On July 9, Midnight Star — a hit factory from the 1980s — comes to town for the second summer concert. If that group doesn’t provide you with “Satisfaction,” then get ready for August 6, when Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show arrives with enough nostalgia to make a grown man cry.
Reel at the Mill is sponsored this year by Don Hudgins Properties and the City of Villa Rica.
