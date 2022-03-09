FAMILY FEATURES
In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, gather some family and friends to join the revelry that marks each St. Patrick’s Day. Since an occasion like St. Paddy’s Day makes it fun to plan a menu, consider using one or all of these recipes for a March 17 feast.
Reuben Sandwich
2 tablespoons butter, softened
4 slices rye and pumpernickel swirl bread
4 slices Swiss cheese
6 ounces corned beef
2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, Thousand Island dressing, divided
4 tablespoons sauerkraut
1. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat.
2. Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of two bread slices. Place buttered side down in heated skillet. Add two slices cheese to each bread slice. Spread 2 tablespoons dressing over cheese slices. Add 3 ounces corned beef to each bread slice.
3. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing over corned beef. Spread 2 tablespoons sauerkraut over corned beef.
4. Spread remaining butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Place buttered side up on top of sauerkraut.
5. Cook 4-7 minutes each side, flipping once, until golden brown and cheese is melted.
Luck o’ the Irish Mint Pie
Makes: 2 pies (9 inches each)
33/4 cups heavy whipped cream, divided
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
11/4 cups, plus 2 tablespoons, powdered sugar, divided
5 drops green food coloring
11/4 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
1/4 teaspoon mint extract
1 bag mint chocolate candies, chopped, divided
2 chocolate cookie crusts (9 inches each)
1 bag mint chocolate candies
1. To make filling: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk 2 1/2 cups heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Transfer to bowl.
2. In separate stand mixer bowl, beat cream cheese on high 2 minutes. Gradually add 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar and green food coloring; mix until smooth. Add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and mint extract; mix well.
3. Fold prepared whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Fold 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies into filling.
4. To make frosting: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk remaining heavy cream and remaining powdered sugar. Add remaining vanilla extract and mix until stiff peaks form.
5. Pour filling into crusts and smooth tops.
6. Fill decorating bag with frosting and pipe thick band around edges of pies. Then pipe circle dollops evenly around edges of pies.
7. Scatter 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies in middle of pies. Place whole mint chocolate candies into each dollop of frosting around edges of pies.
8. Refrigerate until firm, 5-6 hours.
Minty Shake
This green minty shake is a cold, refreshing way to honor the colorful tradition of St. Patrick’s Day.
Serves: 1
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
2 teaspoons powdered sugar
1/2 cup milk
13/4 ounces Baileys Irish Cream liqueur (optional)
3 scoops mint chocolate chip ice cream
Chocolate syrup
Chopped sugar cookies, for garnish (optional)
Pistachios, for garnish (optional)
Mint chocolate candy, for garnish (optional)
1. Using mixer, whisk whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add peppermint extract and powdered sugar; mix until well blended. Set aside.
2. In blender, blend milk, liqueur and ice cream until smooth.
3. Drizzle chocolate syrup inside soda glass. Pour ice cream mixture into glass. Top with whipped cream and garnish with cookies, pistachios and mint chocolate candy, if desired.
