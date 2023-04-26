A local nonprofit organization, Power of the Purse which is under the Community Foundation for West Georgia, held their spring luncheon on Wednesday. The luncheon featured special guest and author, Leslie Anne Tarabella.
Carroll county chair Michelle Morgan began the event discussing the successes of the event. Morgan stated that last year, nine local organizations received $17,000 because of the fundraisers that are completed each year by Power of the Purse.
"The Power of the Purse currently holds $264,000," Morgan said. "We want to thank each one of you for helping us create this amazing circle of women for nurturing it and helping it grow and for working to transform west Georgia and make it a better place for all."
Tarabella lived in Georgia at one point in her life, getting married in Marietta, Ga. She ran a newspaper column for 10 years before she started writing her books. She and her husband have two boys who were also born in Marietta. She talked to the members Power of the Purse about what life was like when she had her boys and how she decided that she wanted to move where it was hotter than Georgia. Together, her and her husband chose to move to south Alabama, specifically Fairhope, Ala. She has written three books titled "Bringing Christmas Home", "Exploding Hushpuppies", and "The Majorettes are Back in Town."
"My next book I'm writing is about Fairhope," Tarabella said. "My stories are true-ish. I do change the name to protect the identity [and] because a lot of times somebody has told me a story, I'll totally forget who told me so I'll just make up my own name."
Tarabella described her new book as one that is based off of an individual who had cancer. This individual received flowers over the years that were placed outside her home. She would observe the pure beauty of the flowers and the gesture for how it made her feel. She would later start an organization where she takes flowers from events such as weddings and regifts the flowers to those in need of a brighter day.
"I love writing and people get gifts at different times in your life," Tarabella said. "Your gifts are never late. Your gifts will show up right on time."
The luncheon concluded with the announcement of Power of the Purse's new fundraiser. The president of the organization, Kim Jones, spoke about the upcoming event.
"When we're talking about this being our 15th year, we're like, 'what can we do that's something really, really different?'," said Jones. "We have something different."
Jones announced that Abba tribute band Dancing Dream will be coming to Carrollton on Sept. 21. Tickets will go on sale June 1 and can be purchased through the Townsend Center's website.
The Power of the Purse is a fund that fuels activism and volunteerism in our local community, focusing on the needs of women and children. Since 2009 the women of POP have helped grant more than $156,000 to 44 local organizations that serve women and children’s needs in the West Georgia area.
