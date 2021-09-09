Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds and Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette recently shared their remembrances of September 11, 2001. Each man answered questions with reverence, honor, and pride for the fallen first responders who lost their lives doing the same job as them. They both would like to think they would have performed similarly if they were put in the same situation.
Twenty years ago, Pounds was a 46-year-old lieutenant in the Douglas County’s Sheriff’s Office and Jolivette was a 37-year-old fire captain in Albany.
Jolivette — a veteran — had just gotten through with his shift and was driving home. Once he heard the reality of the situation, he immediately turned around and headed to the headquarter station. There he saw the second plane strike the World Trade Center. His initial response was “Rescue. I knew that the building was occupied. All I was concerned about was rescue.”
Pounds was starting his shift at the old Sheriff’s office/jail on Church Street. There he watched, with others as the fatal flight made contact with the South tower. He sat up in his chair behind his desk, with the conviction of an old school preacher, in a low, slow voice, “I[ve] never seen, nor dreamed I would see such as that in the United States of America.”
Things have changed in the county since then with emergency preparedness, they were sympatico with their answers.
Before 9/11 there was an unseen wall between the Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Department, almost like they were rivals, as recanted by Sheriff Pounds.
After those buildings came crashing down, so did any separation of the two agencies. Not only were there new lines of communication initiated, a new mindset came across all parties involved.
Jolivette echoed Pounds’ attitude of mutual cooperation and even joint training exercises. The two stay in regular communication with one another.
Each had a final message they would like to get out to everyone. Both agreed community involvement is essential, and the key to making our county more prepared in the case of any future event.
For more information or to find out how you can help our community become a better place to live please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s office at 770-942-2121 (contactus@sheriff.douglas.ga.us) or the Douglas County Fire Department at 770-920-7153 (firedept@co.douglas.ga.us).
At the very least try to organize your own neighborhood. Even if it’s just going to the hand full of houses around yours. Introduce yourself. We have a county with new people from all over coming to live with us. If we all look out for each other, we will all be safer. And that’s the goal.
