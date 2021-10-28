Eight of nine local high school football teams are in action this week with only Haralson County off for its open date.
Bowdon and Temple played their games on Thursday night.
Haralson County went into its open date with an 8-1 overall record and a 5-0 mark in Region 5-AA play.
Heard County Braves (4-4) at Bremen Blue Devils (5-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heard County lost to Haralson County 21-0. Bremen beat Temple 28-26.
Series Record: Bremen leads 10-9
What to Know: This will be the 20th meeting all-time between the Region 5-AA rivals with plenty at stake. Both teams are 1-1 in the region with two games left in the regular season. A victory helps the winner keep their playoff hopes alive. Heard County has lost four of its last five games. Bremen has lost two of its last three with two games left.
Where to Find the Game: B 92.1 FM
Alexander Cougars (5-2) at Carrollton Trojans (7-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Alexander lost to Rome 16-6. Carrollton beat East Paulding 35-7.
Series Record: Carrollton leads 2-1.
What to Know: The two teams come into tonight’s game with something in common. Both lost region contests to Rome. Alexander also dropped a league game to Douglas County to fall to 3-2 in league play. Despite stumbling in its game against Rome earlier this season, it was the Trojans’ only loss of the year. Carrollton has won three in a row and is 4-1 in region action.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
Cedartown Bulldogs (6-1) at Central Lions (4-4)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Cedartown beat Ridgeland 50-6. Central was off.
Series Record: Cedartown leads 17-10.
What5 to Know: Central comes into the game after a week off trying to extend its winning streak to two in the row. Two weeks ago, the Lions beat Pickens County 20-17 to snap a two-game losing streak. Cedartown is on a four-game winning streak and is 3-0 in Region 7-AAAA action. Central is 1-2 in the region.
Mt. Zion Bulldogs (6-2) at Trion Bulldogs (7-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Mt. Zion lost to Bowdon 40-14. Trion beat Armuchee 48-7.
Series Record: Trion leads 11-7.
What to Know: In this battle of Bulldogs, both teams are 2-1 in Region 6-A with a defeat to Bowdon. The winner of tonight’s game will secure second-place in the region with the hopes of hoping the playoffs at home. Trion is on a three-game winning streak. After its loss last week to Bowdon, Mt. Zion lost for the first time in four week.
Where to Find Game: WKNG 93.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.