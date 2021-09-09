Karley Fuller did something every pitcher dreams of when she took to the pitching circle Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Lion hurler was unstoppable for top-ranked Central, tossing a perfect game.
Fuller’s masterpiece included striking out six in the 12-0 victory over Southwest Whitefield in a game called after four innings.
It was part of a doubleheader sweep that also included a 16-1 mercy rule decision in the second game.
Central improved to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in region play.
In the first game, Leigha Adams drove in three runs. Chelsea Jeffers finished with two RBIs
Emma Shoemaker and Isabella Ripatti each doubled in the contest.
Central continued to pour it on in the nightcap, winning 16-1.
Central scored 11 times in the second inning.
Ava Tyson dove in three runs to pace the offense.
Alexis Warren gave up just one hit and struck out six in a game called after three innings.
Central and Southwest Whitefield were scheduled to play the third game of the series Thursday at Southwest Whitefield.
Villa Rica still ranked after loss
The Villa Rica Wildcats is ranked 13th in the Class 5-A Maxpreps state poll.
The Lady Wildcats suffered just their second loss of the season on Saturday, losing to Mount Paran.
However Villa Rica beat East Paulding 10-0 and Grady 12-0.
Both of those games ended by the mercy rule.
Villa Rica also defeated Walton 10-7.
Against Grady, Addy Orr, Toree Woodford, Olivia Wooten, and Addie Mcguire drove in two runs each.
Pitcher Emily Ferro struck out 10.
Against East Paulding Emilee Scara homered and drove in three runs. Woodford also drove in two runs.
Woodford also struck out six from the pitching circle.
In the victory against Walton, Chloe Smith drove in two runs and finished with five strikeouts.
Villa Rica improved to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the region .
Mt. Zion scores 10 in beating Bowdon
The Lady Red Devils went into the week with a 3-6 record.
Bowdon dropped a 10-6 decision to Mt. Zion.
Mt. Zion moved to 5-5 overall. In addition to the victory over the Lady Red Devils, the Lady Eagles also beat Drew Charter School 16-1.
Against the Red Devils, Abby Todd drove in three runs.
Beverly Beasley, Emma Loveless and Abby Todd each doubled for the Lady Eagles.
Gabby Stonecypher and Makayla Nunn had two RBI each for the Red Devils.
In Mt. Zion’s victory against Drew, the contest was called after three innings by the mercy rule.
Chelsey Hogshead struck out four in the victory.
Beasley drove in two runs against Drew in the three-inning shortened game.
Trojans still skidding
The Carrollton Lady Trojans came into the week hoping to snap a two-game losing streak including an 8-2 loss to South Paulding in a region game.
The Lady Trojans entered the week with a 6-7 overall record and a 2-3 mark in the region.
Amira Johnson drove in two runs in the loss for the Lady Trojans.
