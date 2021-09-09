A police chase on Interstate 20 two weeks ago ended with a crash and the death of one of three people being pursued by state troopers.
According to a Georgia State Patrol report, the 23-year-old man was a passenger in a car occupied by two other Memphis residents who were being pursued by troopers on I-20 in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 21.
The crash took place in the eastbound lanes, just past the Pleasant Grove Church Road overpass.
It was the second incident within the past year in which a fatality resulted from a chase involving a state trooper. In both incidents, the vehicles being chased were traveling at high speed.
According to the report of Saturday’s incident, it began at around 1:40 a.m., as law officers were in pursuit of a Volkswagen Jetta that was being driven by Renarado Townsend, 22.
As the chase passed mile marker 23, east of the Temple exit, another GSP trooper joined the chase. The Jetta was being driven recklessly, the report states, changing lanes while traveling at a high rate of speed.
The trooper maneuvered his patrol car to the right side of the fleeing vehicle, preparing to execute a “Precision Immobilization Technique” maneuver, or PIT.
This is a pursuit tactic used by many law enforcement agencies and which is designed to force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
According to the report, when the patrol car made contact with the Jetta, the Volkswagen left the roadway on the right shoulder, rotating clockwise in the process. Rolling backward, the Jetta collided with a tree.
Piera Jones, who was sitting on the rear passenger side of the car, had to be removed from the wreckage and later died.
Townsend was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for treatment of his injuries, and his condition was unknown on Thursday. Another passenger, Ulric Brooks, 26, was also taken to Grady with serious injuries. His condition was also unknown.
The 23-year-old state trooper was not injured in the accident, which is being investigated by a special State Patrol accident reconstruction unit.
Earlier this month, prosecutors cleared another state trooper who was involved in a similar incident that took place last November.
Lawrence Nix, 42, of LaGrange, was killed Nov. 7, 2020, when the vehicle he was driving crashed as a trooper was trying to bring the car to a halt during a high speed chase on Highway 61.
District Attorney Herb Cranford issued a statement on Aug. 5 in which he said a review of the case by his office showed that the trooper had acted properly when he attempted to stop the speeding car with a maneuver, or PIT.
