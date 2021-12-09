SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
On Wednesday, Miss Georgia 2021 Karson Pennington boarded a plane headed to Connecticut to compete in the 100th Miss America Scholarship Competition.
Hosted at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Ct., Pennington will join 50 other candidates to compete for the new position of Miss America 2022, which will award a scholarship of $100,000 — up from the traditional $50,000 — in honor of the milestone anniversary.
Since beginning her preparations in June, when she earned the position of Miss Georgia 2021 in Columbus, Ga., she has logged more than 16,000 miles in just five months on the Kia she earned with the title. Her travels have allowed her to highlight her social impact initiative, “ROAR: Reach Out And Read,” across Georgia. The program focuses on reaching families through medical offices of pediatric doctors to teach parents to read aloud to children in hopes of improving literacy throughout the state. At the young age of 3, Karson was diagnosed with onset fluency disorder, also known as stuttering. Her pediatrician recommended to her parents reading out loud to build confidence in both literacy and speaking skills. Since she learned how to read at the age of 3, she has not stopped since, and intends to share this love of reading with the state of Georgia throughout her year. This week Pennington was reading to children at the elementary school that her grandmother taught at for many years.
The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization’s (MGSC) CEO/Executive Director Trina Pruitt shared, “Karson is such a wonderful representative of Georgia. She is incredibly smart, talented, hardworking, selfless, and beautiful. We are so excited for her to be able to represent Georgia, and to be able to compete in such a significant Miss America competition as it is the 100th anniversary.”
The MGSC organization hosted a “Send Off to Miss America” Extravaganza luncheon to show encouragement and support for Pennington as part of her final preparations. The event included a fashion show featuring the Top 15 Miss Georgia competitors as the models as well as entertainment, a meal, door prizes, and a raffle, benefiting her social impact initiative. Attendees were also able to hear and see some of those preparations, including some of her wardrobe for the competition.
Pennington is the Mu group of the Miss America Competition, which means her competition schedule includes Fri, Dec. 10: Personal Interview; Sun, Dec. 12: On Stage Question & Social Impact Pitch & Red Carpet; and Mon, Dec 13: Talent. Pennington’s talent is tap dance. The final night of competition will be livestreamed on NBC’s Peacock (https://www.peacocktv.com/) on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
Pennington earned the title of Miss University of Georgia (UGA) to qualify for the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition. As a student at UGA, in May of 2020, she graduated Magna Cum Laude with High Honors from UGA in four years, with three degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Bachelor of Arts in History, and a Master of Arts in Political Science & International Affairs. She is currently a second-year doctoral student and teaching assistant in Political Science and International Affairs.
While at UGA for her undergraduate studies, Karson was a four-year member of the Georgettes dance team with the Redcoat Marching Band, a member of the Honors Program and the Dean William Tate Honor Society, and a staff writer with the Georgia Political Review. She has been dancing and singing since she was three years old and loves to perform on the stage.
A native of Augusta, Ga., and following in the footsteps of her mother and older sister, Pennington has been participating in the Miss America Scholarship Organization since the age of 10. To date, she has earned $23,450 in scholarship funds.
To follow along with the competition, the public may sign up for the MGSC newsletter at www.missgeorgia.net.
The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is an affiliate of The Four Points Scholarship Fund, a 501©3 non-profit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization is headquartered in LaGrange, Ga. For more information and to consider becoming a sponsor or donor, please visit www.missgeorgia.net.
