Mrs. Patricia Gail “Pat” Layland, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on December 14, 2020. She was 69.
Mrs. Layland was born on September 9, 1951 in Dadeville, Alabama to the late Thomas and Felicia Yates. She was a homemaker who is survived by her children, Linda and David Noles, Jeff and Tracy Mills, and Brenda Freeman. Also surviving are her stepdaughter, Kathy Young; her sister, Nancy Richardson; her brother, Tommy Yates; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. (Georgia Time) at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Darnell Teal will officiate. Pallbearers will be Nathan Noles, Josh Noles, Nick Noles, Levi Garrett, and Logan Freeman. Mrs. Layland’s son-in-law, David Noles, and her nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will be held at Bethlehem Campground Methodist Church in Graham.
Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those attending the visitation and memorial service to please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
