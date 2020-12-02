Carrollton Trojans - David Johns two interceptions including one for a TD

Carrollton Trojans - Keshawn Ridley rushed for 93 yards and two TDs

Bremen Blue Devils Quarterback Tucker Hendrix scored the game-winning TD.

Bremen Blue Devils - Dilon McCoy scored on TDs of 76 and 36 yards.

Bowdon Red Devils - Robert McNeal passed for 205 yards and TD of 33 and 35 yards.

Heard County Braves - Ashton Bonner scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards and also caught a TD pass of 78 yards

Heard County Braves - Maurice Fench threw touchdowns of 24 and 78 yards.

