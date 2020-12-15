Pamela K. Horvath, 74 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Pamela was born August 3, 1946, in Romulus, Michigan, to William Horvath and Velda M. Barton. She married James J. Hawver on February 10, 1968, in Verona, Wisconsin. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse from 1965 until her death. Pamela graduated from Ida High School (Michigan) in 1964 as a 4-year member of the National Honor Society, and Washenaw County Practical Nurse Ed. Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1965.
She is survived by her sons, Jason J. (Katherine) Hawver of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Justin L. Hawver, of Carrollton, GA, nine grandchildren, Chip (Jessica), Madelyn, Hannah Kate, Joash, John Caleb, Jacob Hawver, Haley, and Emma Lee Stephens, and Grace Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Pam’s life will be held at Little Hawaiian Restaurant, 809 Cedar St, Carrollton GA, at noon on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Please make memorial donations to the animal charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.