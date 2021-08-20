Georgia has now eclipsed 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. Our hospitals are overrun, healthcare staff are demoralized and overworked, and the angst among the general public is higher than ever. People of all walks of life are looking for reprieve — I’m hoping the collective can work together and take steps to curtail this virus permanently.
Tanner Health System is the lifeblood of the West Georgia community - many of us have received care from a Tanner affiliate at some point in time. Right now, Tanner is experiencing major staffing needs across all campuses, and all the while their hospitals are overflowing with patients. Staffing needs are in double digits for various shifts and locations. This past week, Carrollton was at 123% of total occupancy and Villa Rica was at 172% total capacity. Combine those two points and we’re left with staff with multiple times normal patient load. Staff turnover happens after battling those conditions for months and years, and the cycle perpetuates.
Across all campuses, there were 94 COVID-19 hospitalizations on August 17. Only one person of the 94 had received a vaccine - that is a staggering and thought-provoking statistic. Based solely on what we see here at home, it makes absolute sense to participate in practices that can help dramatically reduce these numbers.
First, follow guidance from the Center of Disease Control (CDC). Yes, there have been changes to the guidance over a period of time. This happens when the understanding of a virus improves. Personally, I would be very concerned if the CDC did not regularly update practices - to me, that would register as the virus not being researched effectively or taken seriously. Review the guidance from time to time and strongly consider deploying recommended practices.
Second, talk with a trusted healthcare provider about vaccination. I understand the concerns for new medicine and the needs for people to take their personal health seriously. I greatly value the personal decision to make healthcare decisions that are best for you and your family. My encouragement is to have a conversation with your provider — no one should have an issue with simply talking to a trusted health professional about a disease that has impacted our community.
I’m not for mandates or punishments, but I am a proponent of us all being considerate of each other. I love this community and have been imbed in it for the better part of my life — it hurts seeing people I love and care for in pain. The stresses on our healthcare systems, the losses of friends and loved ones, and the permanent changes to the way of life for many are reasons why I encourage — actually implore — us all to work on this together.
Do the reading and have the conversation. Do it for our healthcare providers. Do it for our teachers and students. Do it for those you love.
