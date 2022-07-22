It’s no secret that if you are looking to buy a new car, there are few choices available on the market. The continued supply chain crisis has hit the semiconductor industry hard and that has shut down vehicle manufacturing plants across the country.

Even here in West Georgia, the state’s noted Kia manufacturing plan in West Point sat idle for several days last year due to a shortage of semiconductors. Semiconductors are the important computer chips needed to make 21st Century vehicles run.

