I turned on Morning Joe At 6 a.m. and faced a new world — a nuclear power launched an invasion on their neighboring country. It was predictable and inevitable, and I’d dreaded it for weeks.
The news made me nervous, anxious, even afraid. All my emotions were negative, because Russia’s Putin is a murderer. In his drama, destined to be a tragedy, every actor played their role.
The KGB agent-turned dictator amassed troops at the border of a democratic state, threatening their sovereignty and security. Secretary of State Blinken used diplomacy. President Biden rallied our allies, threatened sanctions and warned America that there would be economic pain.
I knew what would happen, braced for impact and readied myself for the shock and awe of artillery fire and explosions. Buildings, once homes, now in tatters. Tanks rolling through once-peaceful streets, invading, frightening, occupying. People stunned and saddened, lives in disarray; some who didn’t think Russia would do that to them. Their country was consumed by a humanitarian crisis overnight.
Ukraine’s president Zelensky said, “This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. Russia is using force to try to rewrite history.” He tweeted, “As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom.”
Guns were given to civilians, who were determined to fight for their country. Women took up arms. Videos broadcast instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails. Andre, who lives in Roswell, Georgia brought his mother from Kyev to live with him, but his father stayed behind, armed only with an axe and a shovel.
Despite an overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment, Russia’s advance lost some momentum and the quick victory Putin was counting on is no longer assured, a senior United States defense official told NBC News. Two days in, the Russian offensive was stymied by stiffer-than-expected resistance from highly motivated Ukrainian armed forces.
But it’s clear that Putin will take what he wants by force. I expect massive carnage.
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), that existed from 1921 to 1991, was by area the world’s largest country. It included 15 republics, including Ukraine. Gorbachev's decision to allow elections and create a presidency for the Soviet Union began a slow process of democratization that eventually destabilized Communist control and contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Although no evidence has emerged of a wider effort by Putin to reestablish the USSR, Russians living three decades after its collapse have expressed increasing levels of support for the state-run political and economic policies of the fallen superpower.
U.S. and world leaders quickly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. But Trump praised Putin’s justification for the invasion as “savvy.” When asked about the news, Trump said, “I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. How smart is that? And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper.”
Trump’s embarrassing, un-statesman-like praise of his dictator buddy can’t be walked back and was the last straw. Therefore, I’m levying my sanction against the ex-president by removing his name from my column. Henceforth, I will refer to him as “He Who Shall Not Be Named”, He Who, for short.
While Ukrainians display bravery and stoic resolve, people around the world support them with protests, and Putin secures his place in history as a ruthless killer, I’m reminded of a song.
In 1970, R&B singer Edwin Starr sang, “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing. It ain't nothing but a heart-breaker. Friend only to the undertaker. Oh, war, it's an enemy to all mankind. The thought of war blows my mind.”
It blows my mind that Russia wages an unjustified war. Ukraine’s president is heroic, his people are willing to die for their country, and Putin should be outcast forever, a pariah among civilized nations.
