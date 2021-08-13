The creative folks at Dick’s Sporting Goods deserve an award for their ad that ran during the Olympics. The spot featured the iconic song, “There She Is, Miss America”, accompanied by a montage of female athletes warming up on the field, in the gym, at the pool and on the court.
For decades, Miss America pageant winners were crowned, and Bert Parks crooned, “There she is, Miss America. There she is, your ideal. The dreams of a million girls who are more than pretty may come true in Atlantic City. For she may turn out to be the queen of femininity…”
Times have changed, so Dick’s Sporting Goods re-imagines a Miss America that does more than participate in beauty pageants. She’s training hard and doing her best in order to be the best. She’s taping up her fingers because she knows what battles lay ahead. She spikes balls and dominates the track. She’s not competing for a crown — she wants a medal.
The ad puts the world on notice that Miss America has arrived and is here to take the games by storm. Olympics are also about national pride, and team USA female athletes boosted ours. Their victories are more than statistics, they’re dreams realized. Every athlete has a story about how they got to the Olympics.
An early disagreement erupted when American marathon trials winner and breastfeeding mom Aliphine Tuliamuk contested the no spectators rule. Tokyo 2020 organizers reversed their decision, announcing that there would be an exception made for those who are breastfeeding.
The controversy about skimpy women’s uniforms was fair, since men didn’t have to wear a speedo on dry land. The issue of mental health cast a shadow on the Olympics.
What athlete will light the cauldron to start the Olympics is a closely-held, anticipated reveal. The honor went to tennis player Naomi Osaka, the planet’s highest-paid female athlete and the host country’s poster girl. She started a firestorm when she missed the French Open press conferences to take care of herself mentally. She wrote in Time magazine, “I do hope that people can relate and understand it’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it.”
Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles, who owns a combined 32 Olympic and world championship medals, survived sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar, longtime USA gymnastics doctor. Biles trained to get herself back to the Olympics and fought to restore herself as the total athlete — body and mind — that she knew she was.
But, she withdrew from gymnastics team competition after a single, doomed rotation, to focus on her mental health and sparked a global frenzy of judgement and guilt-shaming. Her teammates Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum carried on and medaled. Biles returned and won a bronze on the balance beam.
We don’t know every struggle that may have been endured by our Olympians, but their performances were stellar: Women’s basketball beat Japan in the finals, volleyball won their first-ever Olympic gold medal and soccer won bronze. Women medaled in water polo, beach volleyball and synchronized diving.
Individuals rose to the occasion.
Sprinter Allyson Felix left the games with a record 11 medals over five Olympic Games. She’s now the most decorated female Olympic track and field athlete in history. The amazing Katie Ledecky won four aquatic medals. When Lydia Jacoby won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke, her victory was celebrated more than 3,000 miles away in her hometown of Seward, Alaska. That was no folly!
In fourth grade, Molly Seidel wrote this note to herself about her goals: Make the Olympics.
She won bronze in the women’s marathon. I cheered her words when she face-timed her family at the finish line, “I did it! I’m so tired! Please drink a beer for me!”
Athing Mu, 19, ran her way to 2 medals, and made it looked as effortless as a walk in the park. Katie Nageotte became the third U. S. woman to win gold in the women’s pole vault. Nelly Korda, 23, won golf gold by one stroke. Carissa Moore surfed, Amber English shot skeet and Jennifer Valente biked their way to the medal stand. American women medaled with weights and foils, on mats and horses.
While I recognize America’s female Olympians, I need to pay tribute to an athlete from our mother county across the pond.
Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson set her sights on gold. She didn’t make it, after she suffered an apparent Achilles injury during the 200m portion of the heptathlon, falling to the ground in agony midway through the race. Officials tended to her on the ground, offering her a wheelchair to carry her off the track. She refused, instead choosing to finish the race, and crossed the finish line under her own power. The inspirational scene was a display of bravery and strength.
“… and there she is, walking on air she is, fairest of the fair she is, Miss America.” And when she falls down, she gets up.
