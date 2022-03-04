On Monday, I was invited to make some opening remarks at the Carrollton Arts Commission and the Carrollton Writer’s Guild’s 2022 High School Creative Writing Awards luncheon. I was happy to support young writers but honestly not expecting any “world-rocking” moments. When we were kids and writing under Mr. Entrekin’s exacting eye, most of the things we wrote were pretty mild. “If I could fly.” “If I ruled the world.” “If Bill M. would ask me to prom.” So, I wasn’t expecting much. But I did know that Little Hawaiian was catering the event, so I would never pass up a free lunch from Chef Tano’s kitchen.
When I arrived I found the Arts Center staff setting the tables. Black linen cloths, golden-colored utensils, fancy centerpieces boasting giant, red pencils. At each place, a program was featured, making the printed word the star of the day.
Slowly, people trickled in. The Carrollton Writer’s Guild folks showed up early and were dressed for the red carpet day. I took up a post at the entrance, helping greet students, parents, and teachers as they checked in. The students were grades 9th-12th, all from Carroll County or Carrollton City Schools. These winners had been selected from 163 entries and appeared, freshly scrubbed, for their day in the spotlight. Some were shy, some were confident. They came from all kinds of backgrounds. What they had in common is they were surviving their teenage years by writing.
I met the parents of one of the students. Their family had moved here from Miami less than a year ago. The mom was a college math professor. The dad talked about being frustrated in Miami because no matter how hard he looked, he couldn’t find a writing group for his teenagers. As he looked around at the carefully set tables and catered lunch, at the podium and the microphone where his daughter would soon read her own words, he expressed happiness. He had found a vibrant writing community here in West Georgia.
Everyone sat down and began to eat. The food was delicious. I was sitting at a table with stylish ladies and we were enjoying our conversion. It was a nicely predictable lunch. Then the students started reading their poems and the power of their words made me put my fork down.
These weren’t the “unicorns and rivers” poems of my youth. Back then our teenage belly button examining didn’t go any deeper than the confines of our small experiences in our small community. Let me tell you, it’s not like that anymore.
For one thing, these young writers are living in a time of upheaval. From school closings and learning disruptions during the pandemic to a looming global conflict that could result in WWIII (where they may have to go and fight), teenagers are facing a difficult time.
Also, young people are experiencing social pressures that people in my generation can’t even imagine. They aren’t just measuring themselves against their own school peers; they are confronted with a universe of carefully cultivated perfection, making it harder and harder to maintain a healthy self-image. Are they beautiful enough? Are they clever enough? That pressure is intensified by each of the social media self-measurement devices that a teenager can engage in. “How many likes are enough?” To cope with these pressures, these young people write. It’s like a steam valve that keeps them safe and sane.
As I listened to each of the young writers speaking their own searching words aloud, I realized — gone are those happy Brady Bunch days of yore. These young writers wrote poems about teen suicide, sexual violence; topics that I still wouldn’t have the guts to tackle. Their words gave me a window into the darkness that these young people are facing every day. After the readings were finished, I talked to one mom about her teenage kids. She said they are struggling emotionally. “There’s so much fear coming in on them. It’s such a hard time to be a teenager.”
As a generation, these students are going through a hard patch and it’s certainly going to affect them in the future, as they will affect us as a society. But the good news is the Carrollton Writer’s Guild has the foresight to find, nurture, and encourage these young writers. So I’d like to say thank you to Cathy James and Deloris Covel who envisioned this competition in 1989 and to the people who’ve made the High School Creative Writing Competition happen every year since. Thanks also to The Fulford Foundation, Vabella Publishing, and Jill Duncan for sponsoring this important event.
I saw the future today. And because of these young writers who have the grit and guts to bravely express the darkness of their world and yet still live hopefully, the future looks bright.
The Carrollton Writers Guild meets at the Carrollton Center for the Arts on the following days and times:
Regular Sessions: 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon
Just Poetry: 2nd Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon
Just Prose: 1st and 3rd Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon
Just Prose: 2nd Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon.
