Prince Albert proved me right.

One of the things I have been doing these last two weeks in Carrollton is meeting people. Everywhere I go is, of course, an opportunity to see a new face.
It’s been very exciting. I love that part about the transition process that I’m going through. I’ve made the rounds at two civic organizations this week. I visited Rotary on Tuesday and Kiwanis on Friday.
Plus the food was pretty darn good, too.
Both of those meetings were unique experiences. I enjoy breaking bread with Carrolltonians and look forward to doing it much more.
I was touched deeply by my experience at Rotary.
Christy Owens, Carroll County Animal Shelter director, is doing some great things in a short time. As she spoke of the numbers of animals that her organization takes in on a monthly basis
She started calling herself the “cat whisperer” several years ago as a volunteer. She quickly climbed the ladder from volunteer, to part-time employee, to full-time employee to director.
Her mission on Tuesday was to help us understand what life is like at her organization. She said she takes in about 4,000 animals each year.
There were two words about how animals find their way to Owens and her organization: Owner surrender.
That immediately took me back nearly a year to the day I met Prince Albert.
I have a friend in Arkansas who might have a heart for dogs the way Owens’ heart beats for cats. My friend posted Prince Albert’s face on social media and told his story.
The local veterinary clinic in Searcy, Arkansas, had a man who walked into their front door to have his 50-pound pooch — which at the time was nine years old — euthanized because his girlfriend didn’t like the dog.
I have never been as passionate about pets in my adult life. I always figured they were better off with others because I didn’t feel as though I could take care of a pet in the way it should be cared for, and my children didn’t live with me.
But Prince Albert was different. I saw the photo of him and that was it.
I spoke to my wife, who loves animals more than most people, and then I started the process of bringing Prince Albert home.
Just to give you an insight to my wife Dana, she and I live together with no one else in the household. All of my children are grown and she doesn’t have children. I always said when a dog arrived, I would go from No. 1 in her life, to about fourth at best.
Prince Albert proved me right.
But Albert got me too. What breaks my heart the most is how his previous owner was just ready to let him go, and he’s the best puppy I’ve had in my adult life. He has few faults and is the best protector, greeter and playmate you could ask for.
Incidentally, while Owens was speaking to the Rotarians, my wife sent a picture of Albert to me on my phone. She really had no idea what I was doing at the time.
Owens said her organization no longer euthanizes for heart worms; they treat them and that the euthanization rate has been drastically reduced.
Hopefully, Owens’ policy gives another person like me a chance to find their Prince Albert.
Bruce Guthrie is the managing editor for the Times-Georgian and the Newspapers of West Georgia. He can be reached at bguthrie@times-georgian.com.
