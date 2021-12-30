“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope,” -- Jere. 29:11
The above verse has been what I have lived by for the last 18 years. No matter what has gone wrong, this verse reminds me of my future and my hope.
I have used it a lot in my life in times of lack, personal tragedy, and even just a few minor setbacks. I still remember the first time I heard it quoted in a sermon in 2003. That night it was placed in me and it has never left.
Being completely forthcoming, I have leaned on it continuously in 2021.
To say that 2021 was a year of change for me personally would be the understatement of an entire century.
I am thankful to be here where my family and I have been embraced more than I could have possibly imagined, and look forward to working and living with each of you in 2022.
In the short time that Dana and I have lived here, we have experienced much joy, even to tears on some occasions at the hospitality and outpouring we have received since our trek from Arkansas.
This year has been wrought with death, divorce, and disease in the family, and I know that I am not alone in those sufferings. I am sure that we can all look upon 2021 and find things we could have lived without as we embark on a new turn of the calendar.
While I partake of the traditional hog jowl and black-eyed peas this year, I will look toward 2022 with an optimistic view like I haven’t in quite some times.
I will speak in faith of the future and pray that we are all healthier, wealthier and wiser, but whatever definition we use as measurement for such prosperity.
My hope is also that we can do our own parts to help ourselves along in these endeavors of unity, cohesion and just simply getting along.
That’s what our world has been missing for many years.
It seems that all we are is divided. As a whole, and of course, with numerous exceptions, our society continues to miss a mark.
We are social and political while our humanity has suffered.
We are dying at alarming rates for numerous reasons. Those reasons include COVID-19, of course, but also violence, mental health issues that lead to increased drug use which leads to overdose deaths.
One could argue that the main platform during Atlanta’s mayoral race was the rise in violent crime in the metro area.
We saw some of that spill over to West Georgia in 2021. Families are still paying a price.
My wish for 2022 is that we fight against the problems that are in front of us as a whole, and not against each other.
I hope that 2022 brings us ways to find common ground rather than divisiveness.
I hope that 2022 brings us to where we can find more empathy and understanding for our fellow man rather than always pointing out his shortcomings.
I hope that 2022 brings more peace, love and harmony than in recent years past.
Seems like we can only go up from here.
