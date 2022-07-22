I get the weirdest jobs. This week I’m getting paid to talk. Let me explain. I work for several companies out of Atlanta that specializes in making corporate informational videos. Essentially, they send a little camera crew to interview certain company executives about business-related topics — sort of a mini business documentary. And I am the interviewer. Are you snoozing yet? I know I am.

It’s not that bad. The work isn’t difficult and I often get to travel to other cities to do it. This week it’s Boston, where the natives drop the r’s in the middle of words (Pahk=Park) and put extra r’s on the ends of words ending in vowels (Idear=Idea).

Trending Videos