I get the weirdest jobs. This week I’m getting paid to talk. Let me explain. I work for several companies out of Atlanta that specializes in making corporate informational videos. Essentially, they send a little camera crew to interview certain company executives about business-related topics — sort of a mini business documentary. And I am the interviewer. Are you snoozing yet? I know I am.
It’s not that bad. The work isn’t difficult and I often get to travel to other cities to do it. This week it’s Boston, where the natives drop the r’s in the middle of words (Pahk=Park) and put extra r’s on the ends of words ending in vowels (Idear=Idea).
The producer for the company I’m working for made me the driver for the rental car. Or should I say “rental tank?” It was a souped-up Chevy Tahoe with Florida plates. I’m pretty sure I was the object of much Boston-road rage by the time we got to our location. When I screeched around the first roundabout on two wheels, the director of photography whistled from the back seat and exclaimed, “I haven’t seen driving like that since the war.”
We had traveled to Boston to make a video about concrete additives. I know it sounds like a real snoozer, but it was pretty fascinating stuff. Do you know they can add chemicals to concrete to make it more robust (for infrastructure, like bridges, designed to last 100 years)? They can mix in chemicals to make it more fluid (so they can pump it up 100 floors to the top of a skyscraper). This company also makes fireproofing that when superheated (by a fire) emits a mist of water that retards fire and gives people more time to escape. I must say, concrete has a lot more personality than I ever gave it credit for. We were there for three days, interviewing concrete rock star scientists (they do exist) and making videos of the Innovation Center where all this magic happens.
On a side note, in the breakroom where we ate lunch, there was a bank of windows that opened up on a nicely landscaped scene, complete with the biggest wild turkeys I’ve ever seen in my life. Giant Toms with luxurious beards. They strutted around and fluttered their tails open, finally napping in the shade of a tree, waiting out the New England heat wave. If you’re a turkey hunter and you’re looking for a real trophy, don’t waste your time in the woods, just find a business park in the Boston area. You’re sure to bag a big one.
On the last day, we packed up all the equipment and headed for a quick dinner and a fitful night’s rest at a mid-range hotel. Then in the morning, we jumped into our rental tank to make our way to the airport. Once there, we discovered that our plane was delayed for a couple of hours.
Unlike most travelers, I like flight delays. They allow me to indulge in one of my favorite sports. People-watching. It started in security. There was the usual mixed bag of diligent-looking federal employees, scanning and x-raying the passing populace. But one caught my eye. He was a healthy specimen. Probably 6’8”. He has a brush-cut flattop and size 19 plus shoes. Big square teeth, frightfully white. He paced up and down the line, dwarfing the travelers who paled under his squinting eye. I thought he might be trying to spook us into divulging all our secrets. Nobody broke and ran though, so I’m assuming everybody there was on the up and up.
Since we were in the Boston airport, I saw more than my share of Red Sox shirts.
The business travelers bustled back and forth. They walked briskly. They talked briskly. Their little black carry-on bags rolled along behind, clicking like a commuter train on the floor tiles. They yapped into cell phones everywhere, closing deals in restaurants and bathrooms. It all sounded mighty important.
Moving on, I spied a dapper gentleman in a cocoa brown suit with a fine yellow silk tie. Next came a pair of dolls from New Jersey, discussing in shrill voices the merits of their French manicures. They were both dressed in animal skin prints and their hair was carefully piled on top of their heads in magnificent bouffants. Behind them walked their little boy. He was only about six years old but was already dressing to the nines. His tiny little cowboy boots were gray and white snakeskin and he sported a stripe of zebra skin up the side seams of his jeans. I guess in New Jersey you can’t start kids too young in animal prints.
I saw what might have been a man with plucked eyebrows that would have made Joan Crawford proud. He sported a ponytail on the top of his head and was wearing raggedy jeans with a purple tube top displaying a very hairy belly hanging out. Over his shoulder, like a baby, he carried a fuzzy white dog. A magnificent specimen.
The delay seems never-ending and makes me wish for home, where I will get to watch Cookie the beagle chase grasshoppers in the yard and Princess Pickle the chi-weenie chase yellowjackets with a deadly zeal. But until then, I’ll make do at the airport. The creatures here are just as entertaining.
