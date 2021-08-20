“Walking the dog” has always been my best excuse to put aside the business of the day and head for the woods. Cookie and Pixie like nothing better than when they hear me say, “let’s go for a walk!” They scramble off the couch and out the door, escaping down the old log road.
Between the two of us, Johnny Jackson and I have had some good dogs. Biscuit was a poodle of advanced age. Big Sophie was a retired brawler (you could tell from the scars on her snout that she had when we found her). Coconut was my step dog and spoiled rotten before I ever got hold of him but I loved him nonetheless.
I like to think about our dogs when I’m walking in the woods. It reminds me of walks of long ago. I remember Biscuit liked to nibble the moss that glowed green trees and ground. Coconut was prissy about getting his feet wet so he always stayed on the pine needles. And Sophie always ranged out around us while we walked, securing the perimeter.
One day we had wandered
into the meadow and toward the lake. Goats grazed in a belly-high sea of clover. When we came out of the trees, the herd spotted us, their heads flying up in unison alarm. Then they took off, bolting into the wind, leaving wide wakes in the blowing clover. Our good dogs didn’t chase — they knew better.
Cresting the hill, we found the lake. The heavy rain had churned the water up, littering it with sticks and leaves, leaving foam around the edges like the dregs in a coffee cup. Big Sophie waded into the cool water. She swam across the lake, leaving her own rippling wake behind. She was sleek and black- looked like a long-necked beaver as she paddled to the other side. She turned, using her long tail as a rudder. She began to swim back across, just for the fun of it.
The sky was palest blue, festooned with a fleet of white clouds. The sun was low and out in the lake, a fish broke the water, or maybe a turtle, or a snake. I looked off the end of the dock and spied a school of tiny fish hiding in my long shadow. They swam in a cloud, turning sharply and perfectly in unison. Left, then right, making me wonder. Which one of them was the leader?
Through the woods, I heard the goats bleating. They had returned to their grazing, white against the clover’s brilliant green. I looked out for the fierce herd dog but didn’t see her. She was probably patrolling her own perimeter. I looked back to the lake. Sophie was still swimming.
After all the hurricane rain, the sun felt splendid. I soaked it up like a thirsty traveler drinks out of a cool well. Then I closed my eyes and listened. I could hear the hollow sound of the overflow drain, filled and rushing out with water. It sounded like the grateful song of plentiful rains and filling water tables.
But all too soon, the sun started to feel “sizzly” on my pale face. So I turned on my perch to get an “even roast” on the other side. Sophie heard me when I shifted, so she finally came out of the water and joined Coconut in tongue-lolling abandon on the bank. They all had their fill of paddling around in the water and were sprawled out in the cool grass. They rested in the shade and I sat in the sun.
Eventually, the other side of my face started to feel a little too toasty. The sun won. I decided that I needed to retire the field and admit graceful defeat. Leaving the dock, I went to shore, crossed back over the dam, cut through the clover field, and slipped back into the woods. Our faithful dogs had deserted me again, leaving behind a trail of muddy prints for me to follow on the brown road. I trundled along behind, two legs slower than four.
But that was long ago. Now, those dogs are gone for good. Big Sophie, Little Biscuit, and King Coconut, they’ve all gone on ahead, to greener pastures, I suppose. I’m not sure if I’ll see them again. There’s nothing in the Good Book that says they go to heaven. But they’re living still, in my memory. I miss them more than I can say.
