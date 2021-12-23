I turned on Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” CD the other day and was immediately filled with the desire to make sugar cookies. Baking during the holidays reminds me of my childhood ... of times when the only real worry I had was whether or not Santa was going to bring me a Barbie Country Camper. When I was a kid, Christmas meant an endless feast of sweets. Mama always made her specialties. Snow white divinity that melted on your tongue, leaving behind the red and green fruitcake bits that were embedded on top (I always discreetly picked those off and pocketed them for later disposal). For Mama, making candy was a precise art, so she usually did that by herself.
Sugar Cookies, on the other hand, were a team sport and all the kids pitched in. It was a large family in a small kitchen, so we learned to move with choreographed chaos around each other, while Bing Crosby crooned about “Silver Bells” and “Christmas in Killarney, with all of the folks at home.”
Mama pulled out her Betty Crocker Cook Book, an artifact from her newlywed years. We pored through the pages, looking with mouth-watering fascination at Orange Jumbles, and Caramel-choco-squares. There were pictures of little kids with neat hair wearing old-fashioned clothes, posing smartly with perfect cookie specimens. The pages of the book were lightly dusted with decades of flour and cinnamon, gently worn from Christmas memories past. Memories on the farm. Memories in Mississippi. There were fingerprints from the making the first Christmas cookies with the first child, and smudges made by consecutive sets of little fingers for every holiday that had passed since.
While we looked at the book, Mama started assembling the ingredients. She could do this by heart, without looking at the recipe. .flour, sugar, baking powder. Then she pulled out the rolling pin, another artifact, and the cookie cutters. That’s when it really started getting good. The older kids moved around mixing the dough and getting the pans greased and ready. Celia and Lyle were usually in charge of that part. They were always good at following instructions, which might explain why they became the best bakers in the family. Mama pulled the old blender out to the front of the counter. She plugged in the cord and it chugged along like an old Buick, mixing up dry and wet ingredients into butter-colored dough.
Vesta was usually in charge of the decoration part of the operation . . .the raisins, the almonds, the little silver balls. One year she even made her own colored sugar by mixing food coloring with granulated sugar. Once it dried, which took longer than we could stand, we had every color sugar you can imagine, purple, and blue, pink, green. I think she even managed to make some black for Santa’s boots and belt.
At this point, the dough had to chill. That meant we had to wait. Bill and I consoled ourselves with a trip to the Christmas tree. First, we cruised the branches to see if we’d left behind any hanging candy canes. Usually, we’d have picked it clean by the first week the tree was up, but even our sharp sugar-junkie eyes never found them all, and when it came to candy, hope sprang eternal. After the scrutiny of the tree, we inventoried our presents. We’d stack them biggest on the bottom, to littlest on the top. I shook my biggest box, trying to figure out if it had the same dimensions as a Barbie Country Camper. Eventually, we’d all adjourn to flop in front of the television and watch a Christmas special. I loved Rudolph best, because of the Isle of Misfit Toys and their sad longings for love, their joyful acceptance by Santa, and their happiness-ever-after ending. But when the Abominable Snow Monster came on the scene, black teeth-gnashing, it was too scary and I had to leave the room. That gave me a chance to check the cookie dough. You had to taste a spoonful or two to check it properly.
After the eternal wait, the dough cooled and Lyle rolled it out in a perfect quarter-inch thickness. Finally, Bill and I were allowed to use the cutters. Using even pressure was vital, or the dough on Santa’s head would snag and stretch out to make him look more like a fresh-water manatee. When our army of Santas and reindeers and wreaths were assembled and pushed into the oven, it was time to wait some more. There was lots of delayed gratification when making sugar cookies.
I will make sugar cookies this year. It is tempting to use a roll of dough that can be easily procured from any grocery store dairy section. It would save time, and time is precious during the holidays. Instead, I’ll make them the old way, out of Mama’s Betty Crocker book. I’ll put on Bing Crosby and measure the flour carefully. I’ll mix the milk and eggs and sugar and grease the pans. I’ll wait impatiently for the dough to chill, and eventually make careful cutouts of Christmas trees and reindeers. In celebration of this holy season, I will make real sugar cookies. And the time it takes will be well worth the memories it brings back to me.
