Many years ago, I met a 9-year-old Black boy. I don't know how we met, but that's not important. The important thing is we have been friends for over 40 years. This race thing (me being Caucasian) is not a part of our lives. I was probably 41 or 42 when we first saw each other. I had a garden and a little motor scooter. He helped me in my garden and I let him ride the little scooter. I would fix him and some other little fellows lunch and take them to the spillway at Lake Carroll to play in the water. The little fellows grew up and went on their way, but Michael went into business for himself. He washed cars, trucks, other vehicles, like motor homes, from a water tank on the back of his truck. Michael always gave Robert and me a special deal because of our friendship. Then when "Daddy Robert" passed away (he always called my husband Daddy Robert and me Mama Ruth), he was a comfort to me. He was always thoughtful and kind, asking me if there was anything he could do for me. He has been a wonderful friend! He is married now to his sweet wife, Shekina, and has a family of his own, but he tells people all the time how good Robert and I have been to him and about the sandwiches and lemonade I made for him and the other fellows when they were little. Several years ago, I wrote about the same race issue and how it should have been done away with when the War Between the States ended, but it has not. We are all Americans. Let us act like it.
Ruth Hanson
Carrollton
Commented
