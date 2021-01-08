Seeds for attack sown years ago
I was shocked, as most Americans were shocked, by the attack on our nation’s capitol that happened Wednesday. But I was not surprised. I saw the seeds for this when I joined the local Republican party in the mid 2000’s. They were nice people but over time it began to feel like a cult, hostile to information that contradicted the narrative being provided by their leaders. And I found there was no room for someone who believes in former Republican values of civil rights and conservation of the environment. I left the party and wondered how one of our major political parties was over taken by extremists.
I found a book by two researchers, with 60 years of experience between them, who described how extremism took over politics and is colliding with the American constitutional system. “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks,” by Mann and Ornstein, describes how the ideology of politics as a form of warfare was undermining American democracy. This ideology of political warfare justifies the use of any means to achieve power. Reps. Newt Gingrich, Eric Cantor and others brought this ideology to the U.S. Congress in the 1980’s. Under these and subsequent leaders, the Republican Party implemented a campaign to destroy Congress and the norms of compromise and respect.
The ideology of political warfare built upon the “southern strategy” of the Nixon administration to recruit segregationists to the Republican party. I have witnessed this strategy being used by every successful Republican candidate for President since Nixon. We have all seen Donald Trump use the tools of politics as warfare: white identity politics, pseudo-nationalism, personal attacks, and fact denialism to great effect in his campaigns and presidency.
The attack on the American Capitol was not an aberration, it was the culmination of a project begun 30 years ago by people in the Republican party to subvert democracy in order to gain power. The ideology of politics as warfare promoted by members of the Republican Party and right wing media must be stopped before it destroys our nation. There are good people in the Republican party and they must reform it now … before there is more blood on their hands.
