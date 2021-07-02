I would like to respond to Dee Dee Murphy’s use of words in her column heading and, in part, the content in her June 26-27 article in the Times-Georgian. The heading stated, "Our Newest Holiday Can Bury the Past." This type of statement is just one example of what is currently being used in an attempt to destroy our country by trying to divide our citizens in an effort to erase our history. In perspective, I have no problem with anyone celebrating any of our holidays pertaining to any and all of our American heritage and history.
It amazed me that the article indicated that Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the United States and that “slavery was no more.” Everyone should read and understand the actual document before making such statements. This document did not actually free anyone. When Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation as a pollical ploy in January 1863, the Confederate States was a legal, independent nation. Lincoln had no legal power over it. The Emancipation Proclamation applied only to the slaves in the areas of the Confederate States then under the control of the Federal armies. It did not apply to the slaves in the southern states still in control by the Confederate Government, the slaves in the territories, or the slaves in the northern and border states still in the Union.
On January 13, 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment. President Lincoln approved it and submitted it for ratification to the U.S. State Legislatures still in the Union. This did not happen until December 6, 1865 when three-fourths of the states ratified the amendment and it became law. This was two years and 11 months after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The 13th Amendment is what abolished legal slavery in the United States, not the Emancipation Proclamation.
Of interest is that 30 states, including most former Confederate states, ratified the 13th Amendment in 1865, followed by Iowa and New Jersey in 1866, Texas in 1870, Delaware in 1901, Kentucky in 1976, and finally Mississippi in 1995.
Sam Pyle
Carrollton, GA
