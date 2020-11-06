Last week my daughter in love called me. The tire on her truck blew out as she was passing Tabernacle Baptist Church, so she pulled into their driveway. When she got out to call and survey the damage a fire truck passed. it turned around and came and stopped beside her truck.
Steve Daniel, Dave Wade, and Mitchell Kimball started to work figuring out where (all the tire tools) were hidden and how to access them. It was hard work. In about 30 minutes, they were through, putting extra tools back into the fire truck and other tools in her truck.
Now, don't expect a fire truck to come your way if you have a flat, but we wanted the community to know what wonderful men we have working for us.
Gracie Miller
Carrollton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.