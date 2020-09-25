President Trump is a natural born showman and comedian. He has mesmerized the American public with his wit and ability to entertain each time he gives a speech. He is your friend until you say something against him or do something illegal and then he doesn’t know you. He has spent his entire career as a businessman through his bully tactics, bankruptcies, income tax evasion and lies to establish numerous businesses throughout the U.S., Canada, and numerous other countries. He took over the family business when Fred Trump Sr. retired and Fred Trump Jr. could not handle the businesses.
Trump has hotels, golf courses, casinos in the U.S. and in about seven or eight countries. All the trips abroad during his presidency have been paid for by the American taxpayers under the guise of good public relations for the U.S. and to extend his business empire.
Trump has a “histrionic/narcissistic personality disorder which is characterized by emotionality, attention-seeking and self-centeredness. Which is characterized by grandiosity, arrogance, lack of empathy for others and the need for admiration. A personality disorder marked by immaturity, dependence, self-centeredness, and vanity, with a craving for attention, activity, or excitement, and behavior that is markedly unstable or manipulative.
I am truly amazed at the terrible state that our country and the world is in due to the COVID-19. As we all know, the virus has caused over 200,000 of deaths and 6.5 million cases of the virus throughout the U.S. This in turn has caused a terrible down swing in the economy, much depression, loss of jobs, children being homeschooled, etc.
The people of the U.S. need to listen to the experts in the medical field and comply with their instructions. The President needs to stop contradicting everything the experts say because the virus victims are increasing and the death rate is increasing every day.
Trump is all about getting re-elected what every way it takes. The U.S. is heading toward a “dictatorship” with Trump.
Patricia Brewer
Carrollton
