Debate was a ‘fiasco’
What a fiasco! The debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29th. I have never in my life seen two grown men for such an important office act they way they did. I feel that Biden tried very hard to conduct himself in a dignified way but Trump acted like a ‘bullying child’ all through the debate.
The debate left me speechless because there was nothing accomplished due to Trump’s constant butting in and Biden was left with no choice but to do the same thing at times. It was a complete waste of 90 minutes for the network and the people of America. Once again Trump has made America the laughing stock of the world with his antics.
The committee who puts together the debates might try turning off the microphones when the other opponent is speaking and maybe put each candidate in a soundproof booth. This way Trump can’t walk over to Biden and get in his space and interrupt like he did when he debated Hillary Clinton.
I feel that both candidates are too old to handle the critical and diverse problems that a president has to be responsible for. I can’t believe that the Democratic party selected a person in their 70s. Why couldn’t they select a mid-aged man or woman in their prime with experience in the political arena?
Patricia Brewer
Carrollton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.