This past week has been one of remembering and reflection. The attacks of September 11 and all that has transpired since that terrible day have been brought into focus once more.
I read the names of the Georgians that have died in service to our country since then and saw the names of the three young men from Villa Rica who we mourned when they gave their lives protecting us. It appears that our community lost a very large number for a small town.
Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.
We are now in a different war. One against Covid-19. I have lost quite a number of friends and the national total is over 650,000, more than we lost in WW2, Korea, and Vietnam combined. It is difficult for me to comprehend why so many of our fellow citizens refuse to take the small step of vaccination to protect their fellow Americans not unlike what these young men did to protect us from terrorism.
The stakes are high.
Let's all pull together to control this virus and live our lives as we want. It can be done in just a few months if we show the resolve of the young men who gave their lives to keep us safe.
Sincerely,
Bill Taylor
Villa Rica
