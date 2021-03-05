Withdraw the bill, let’s discuss
For over 100 years, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has worked to expand the franchise of voting to all Americans. Years of battles over elections procedures contributed to record turnout in the elections in 2020, and the January 2021 runoffs for the U.S. Senate.
Along with record turnout, these were the cleanest elections in Georgia history. A hand recount of the presidential election found almost no discrepancies. In Carroll County one vote in the total of 54,474 was changed after close examination of a mis-marked absentee ballot. A GBI audit of 15,000 absentee ballot signatures in Cobb County found two discrepancies, neither of which qualified as fraud.
We should be celebrating the success of how well the record turnout was handled. And we should be working to engage the 2.7 million who still did not vote, one third of registered voters.
Instead of celebrating success, Republicans in the Georgia legislature are working to take apart our elections systems. Carroll County Sen. Mike Dugan has taken the lead to introduce legislation, SB 241. SB 241 would reduce the number of eligible voters who can use absentee ballots, make absentee voting more difficult for all who use it, restrict local government and private efforts to encourage voting, reduce times when we can vote early in person, allow local legislators to appoint the local officials who will oversee their elections and interfere with the court’s ability to enforce election laws.
These are the kind of efforts Georgia saw in the aftermath of Reconstruction when White Citizens Councils worked to disenfranchise Black Americans. Just like in the late 1800s, political leaders are changing the rules in order to preserve their power.
Since the founding of this country, when only wealthy white male landowners could vote, we have made slow progress toward achieving the lofty ideal of a “government of, by and for the people.” A true commitment to democracy means making it easy for every citizen to vote. This includes allowing people to vote in the way that best fits their schedule and personal situation.
The changes being proposed by Sen. Dugan and others would make it more difficult to vote for anyone who works multiple jobs, lacks personal transportation, cares for children or elderly parents, travels for their work, has significant health problems or wants to take the time to study the many questions and candidates that are on the typical ballot.
While these changes will disproportionately affect Black and Brown Americans, they will affect people of all races. And the proposals to allow legislators to meddle in the administration of elections is something we would expect to see in Communist countries, not the United States of America.
Sen. Dugan says he wants to represent all the people of his district, yet he never reached out to us to discuss these proposed changes to election laws. The Carroll County Branch of the NAACP calls on Sen. Dugan to withdraw SB241 and to sit down with us and others to discuss how we can make elections the celebration of American democracy they should be.
James Stocks
President, Carroll County Branch of the NAACP
